Cremo Cologne Sale: Under £35 Cologne Earns Endless Compliments

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more An under £35 cologne is earning shoppers endless compliments, with many praising the spicy-vanilla scent that 'turns heads'. And it could be the perfect Father's Day gift. While an under-the-radar brand, Cremo have built a reputation for fragrances that rival expensive designer brands. As well as fragrances he'll reach for everyday, the brand also offers high-quality razors and shaving creams, so is a clever pitstop to stock up on gifts this Father's Day. To make it even better? Cremo is offering 20 per cent off until June 21.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more An under £35 cologne is earning shoppers endless compliments, with many praising the spicy-vanilla scent that 'turns heads'.

And it could be the perfect Father's Day gift. While an under-the-radar brand, Cremo have built a reputation for fragrances that rival expensive designer brands. As well as fragrances he'll reach for everyday, the brand also offers high-quality razors and shaving creams, so is a clever pitstop to stock up on gifts this Father's Day. To make it even better?

Cremo is offering 20 per cent off until June 21. Italian Bergamot Eau De Toilette, 100ml £27.96 (save £7) Inspired by the Italian Riviera, this fresh eau de toilette blends Italian bergamot, neroli blossom and fresh vetiver, Effortlessly masculine, this is the perfect gift for the dad who seemingly has it all this Father's Day.

Shop Original Shave Cream £8.76 (save £2.19) Unlike creams and gels, this shaving cream spreads a thin, concentrated layer over your skin, allowing lubrication and a smooth glide for your razor. The unique formula contains molecules that makes skin smooth and slick when it becomes wet, allowing you a clean, close shave without nicks, irritation, or razor burn - what better gift is there for Father's Day?

Shop Each giftset comes with a 100ml eau de toilette, 473ml body wash and canvas bag The Cremo sale is offering shoppers 20 per cent off fragrances and shaving products, leaving a little more money in your pocket to buy dad a pint on the day. Included in this offer is Cremo's new Italian Bergamot scent - an irresistible, fresh fragrance inspired by the effortless elegance of the Italian Riviera.

You can choose to buy the eau de toilette alone, or you can really treat dad and opt for the giftset which also includes a body wash in the same scent, allowing the scent to linger even longer. RELATED ARTICLES Share this article Share Each gift set also comes with a chic cotton canvas bag, ideal for storing essentials like shower gel, shampoo and more when travelling. And if he's not a huge fragrance fan? Not a problem!

Cremo offer a range of luxury shaving products, like this tortoiseshell razor that gives such a smooth shave your dad will never opt for a barbershop shave again. Cremo sale highlights Tortoiseshell Razor If your dad is looking to get a clean barbershop shave without leaving the house, this razor is your best bet. With five sharp, durable blades, three layers of comfort coating and a coated guard bar, this razor is sure to give the closest, irritation-free shave.

The weighted handle also allows for balance, grip and increased control. £15.96 (save £4) Shop Italian Bergamot Body Wash & Eau De Toilette Giftset If you're really looking to treat dad, why not opt for this zesty Italian gift set? Containing the eau de toilette and body wash, this ensures he'll smell crisp and refined all-day, everyday.

£39.96 (save £9.99) Shop Citrus & Mint Cologne & Body Wash Giftset With notes of fresh mint, citron, cedar and moss, this gift set is ultra-energising, and is sure to give your dad a burst of energy. Containing a eau de toilette and body wash, this is a must-have for any dad wanting a Mediterranean fragrance this Father's Day.

£35.16 (save £8.79) Shop Spice & Black Vanilla Body Wash & Eau De Toilette Giftset This gift set of eau de toilette and body wash is sure to impress any dad who likes a mix of sugar and spice. With notes of spicy cardamom, tobacco and black vanilla, this is a warm, sweet fragrance that's sure to have your dad going back for more each day.

£35.16 (save £8.79) Shop Palo Santo Cologne & Bodywash Giftset Perfect for all skin types, this gift set is ideal for those who prefer a slightly more unique fragrance. With a blend of bright cardamom, papyrus and Palo Santo Sensual, this is a great Father's Day gift for any dad who likes a classic, yet distinctive scent.

£39.96 (save £9.99) Shop Bourbon & Oak Cologne & Bodywash Giftset If your dad is a Bourbon lover, why not treat him to this self-care giftset? With bold distillers spices, smoked bourbon and oak, this quintessentially masculine, and is sure to turn heads. £35.16 (save £8.79) Sho





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cremo Under £35 Cologne Spicy-Vanilla Scent Italian Bergamot Eau De Toilette Original Shave Cream Italian Bergamot Body Wash & Eau De Toilette G Citrus & Mint Cologne & Body Wash Giftset Spice & Black Vanilla Body Wash & Eau De Toile Palo Santo Cologne & Bodywash Giftset Bourbon & Oak Cologne & Bodywash Giftset

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Cremo Cologne Sale: Under £35 Cologne Earns Endless ComplimentsDaily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more An under £35 cologne is earning shoppers endless compliments, with many praising the spicy-vanilla scent that 'turns heads'. And it could be the perfect Father's Day gift. While an under-the-radar brand, Cremo have built a reputation for fragrances that rival expensive designer brands. As well as fragrances he'll reach for everyday, the brand also offers high-quality razors and shaving creams, so is a clever pitstop to stock up on gifts this Father's Day. To make it even better? Cremo is offering 20 per cent off until June 21.

Read more »