Creighton's Kalkbrenner Avoids Serious Injury But Expects Soreness

Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner suffered a right foot injury during a game against St. John's but avoided a serious injury. Coach Greg McDermott said Kalkbrenner should expect some soreness for a few days.

NEW YORK (AP) — Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner avoided a serious injury to his right foot on Sunday, but coach Greg McDermott said the 24th-ranked Bluejays’ leading scorer should expect some lingering soreness. Kalkbrenner jostled with Zuby Ejiofor and RJ Luis Jr. for position to get a defensive rebound after a missed 3-point try. He appeared to collide with Luis, fell to the floor and was holding the top of his right foot.

After staying down for a few minutes, Kalkbrenner was helped to the locker room for further evaluation. He returned with 3:47 left and Creighton trailing 68-62. \“He tweaked it pretty good but obviously he came back,” McDermott said. “They taped it up and I think he’s going to be sore for a few days.” Kalkbrenner attempted two shots after returning and finished with 12 points, his second-lowest total in a conference game. Creighton trails St. John’s by two games for the Big East lead and the injury came at a fortunate time in the schedule. The Bluejays don’t play again until next Sunday against Georgetown. The Big East Preseason Player of the Year, Kalkbrenner entered Sunday as the conference’s third-leading scorer at 18.7 points per game behind Marquette’s Kam Jones and Villanova’s Eric Dixon.





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Creighton Ryan Kalkbrenner Injury Big East College Basketball

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kalkbrenner's 22, Ashworth's game-winner lift Creighton past Villanova, 62-60Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 22 points to lead the Creighton Bluejays and Steven Ashworth knocked down the game-winning 3-pointer with seven seconds left as the Bluejays knocked off the Villanova Wildcats 62-60

Read more »

Grass Valley Man Avoids Serious Charges in Statutory Rape CaseDominic Niosi, 44, pleaded no contest to statutory rape charges after initially facing multiple accusations, including child molestation, child abuse, and drug offenses. The plea deal resulted in probation, a fine, and time already served in jail.

Read more »

Creighton Stuns No. 14 UConn, Ending 28-Game Home Win StreakJamiya Neal led Creighton to a 68-63 upset victory over No. 14 UConn, ending the Huskies' 28-game home winning streak. Neal scored a career-high 24 points, while Ryan Kalkbrenner added 16 and Steven Ashworth chipped in 12 for the Bluejays. Creighton overcame a strong challenge from UConn, who were led by Hassan Diarra and Solo Ball with 15 points each.

Read more »

Creighton Dominates DePaul 73-49 in Big East ConferenceNeal Jamiya led Creighton with 14 points, seven rebounds, and three steals in a decisive 73-49 victory over DePaul. Creighton controlled the game from the start, taking the lead early in the first half and maintaining it throughout. Ryan Kalkbrenner added 13 points and eight rebounds for the Bluejays, while Layden Blocker led DePaul with 15 points.

Read more »

Creighton Senior Talks Epic Performance Vs. UConn: 'Do Whatever To Win'Dan Hurley's UConn Huskies were dealing with a veteran Creighton squad on Saturday that played its best brand of basketball.

Read more »

How to watch UConn women’s basketball vs. Creighton (1/25/25) online without cableThe No. 6 UConn Huskies face the Creighton Bluejays on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025 (1/25/25) in a regular season game at D.J. Sokol Center in Omaha, Neb.

Read more »