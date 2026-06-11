Creepshow: A Terrifying Anthology of Standalone Nightmares

Creepshow, a new video game, is set to release in August on PC. It follows the story of a kid and his friends at a mall, as their visit spirals into something much darker and they come into contact with the mysterious fortune-teller The Reader. The game will feature multiple playable horror stories and adhere to the tone and style of the original film. DreadXP, publisher, and PHL Games, developer, have put a lot of work into creating something that genuinely feels like you are living (or dying) inside a Creepshow episode.

The new video game , Creepshow , is set to release sometime in August on PC. It follows the story of a kid and his friends at a mall, as their visit spirals into something much darker and they come into contact with the mysterious fortune-teller The Reader .

The game will feature multiple playable horror stories and adhere to the tone and style of the original film. DreadXP, publisher, and PHL Games, developer, have put a lot of work into creating something that genuinely feels like you are living (or dying) inside a Creepshow episode. The game's official description reads, 'Follow Danny and his friends as a bad day at the mall spirals into something much darker.

Their search for the truth behind Danny's father leads them to The Reader, a mysterious fortune-teller with a taste for treacherous tales.

' The Creepshow franchise, originally beginning in 1982, has been reimagined as a horror comedy anthology written by Stephen King and directed by George A. Romero. The game is courtesy of publisher DreadXP and developer PHL Games, led by Brian Clarke, creator of The Mortuary Assistant





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