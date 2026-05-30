Creed Trilogy and Rocky Films Coming to Netflix in June

All three Creed films, along with five Rocky movies, will be available on Netflix starting June 1, offering a major boost for sports drama fans.

It is not often that a classic and wildly beloved film or franchise can return decades later to an equal amount of acclaim and success.

It is unheard of for a film in that situation to not only be good, but to also launch a fantastic trilogy of its own. Against all odds, that is what happened to the iconic Rocky franchise, which has evolved into something generationally great in the hands of Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan. Creed, telling the story of the orphaned son of Apollo Creed, launched in theaters back in 2015 to rave reviews.

It is the best sports drama of the last 10 to 15 years, and one could argue it is among the greatest sports movies of all time. Creed went on to launch two sequels, with Jordan taking over as director of the third installment. The Creed trilogy has stood up to Rocky's tall legacy and established itself as one of the very best film trilogies of the 2010s and 2020s.

Starting this week, Netflix users will finally get the chance to experience the epic saga of Adonis Creed in its entirety. Given that it was a franchise created under MGM, Creed now falls under the Amazon MGM umbrella, meaning that Prime Video is often the streaming home for the Rocky legacy sequels. Beginning on June 1, however, all three films in the series will be available together on Netflix in the United States.

That is the first time Netflix has had the Creed franchise together on its movie lineup, providing a major boost for fans of dramas, sports, or Michael B. Jordan. This is a huge trilogy of titles for Netflix's library, especially as fans are desperate for theatrical-quality blockbusters to watch at home.

Creed will automatically represent one of the best movies available on Netflix's streaming lineup, and fans who have not seen the trilogy might be surprised by just how great the sequels are in their own right. This is one of the rare trilogies that managed to make more money with each outing, which is doubly impressive when you consider the third installment came out in a post-COVID shutdown theatrical landscape. A television spin-off is also in the works.

The addition of Creed to Netflix is exciting enough, but the legacy franchise is also bringing its predecessor along for the ride. Netflix's newsletter for June confirmed that the Rocky films are also coming to the lineup on June 1. Five of the six Rocky titles were present on the list for June additions, with Rocky II the only film in the series missing from the newsletter.

Given that every other entry in both the Rocky and Creed series is going to be added, it seems that the omission of Rocky II could be a mistake. We might not know for sure until June 1 arrives and the slew of boxing masterpieces find their way to Netflix. June will see the arrival of another popular fighting movie series to Netflix's lineup, as the streamer is also set to add a bunch of Karate Kid films.

The original Karate Kid trilogy will return to the service on Monday, along with the 2010 remake starring Jackie Chan. As if those two franchises were not enough, Netflix is also adding Miracle to its roster, which many consider one of the best sports movies of the century. Subscribers gain curated streaming highlights and clear context about major additions, like Creed, Rocky and other notable sports dramas, so they can decide which films and trilogies to prioritize on their watchlist.

If you are a sports movie fan with a Netflix subscription, June is about to be a month to remember. Rocky, The Karate Kid, and Miracle are all fantastic movie options, but Creed is going to be the biggest addition of the bunch, especially since the trilogy has never been available on Netflix before.

The first Creed film, directed by Ryan Coogler, introduced us to Adonis Creed, the son of Apollo Creed, who seeks to make a name for himself in the boxing world with the help of his father's former rival, Rocky Balboa. The film was praised for its emotional depth, powerful performances, and breathtaking boxing sequences. Michael B. Jordan's portrayal of Adonis was lauded, and Sylvester Stallone received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Rocky.

The sequel, Creed II, directed by Steven Caple Jr., continued Adonis's story as he faced the son of Ivan Drago, the man who killed his father. It was a box office success and expanded the mythology of the Rocky universe. Creed III, directed by Michael B. Jordan, saw Adonis confronting a childhood friend turned rival, played by Jonathan Majors. The film was another critical and commercial hit, proving the trilogy's staying power.

Fans of sports dramas and character-driven stories will find much to love in the Creed trilogy, which balances thrilling fight scenes with poignant family dynamics. With Netflix adding these films alongside the original Rocky movies, subscribers have a chance to binge-watch a comprehensive boxing saga that spans decades. The availability of all these titles on a single platform is a boon for both longtime fans and newcomers.

In addition to the boxing films, Netflix is also adding other sports classics, making June a paradise for sports movie enthusiasts. The Karate Kid films offer a different kind of fighting spirit, while Miracle recounts the inspiring true story of the 1980 US Olympic hockey team. Whether you are in the mood for underdog stories, dramatic rivalries, or uplifting triumphs, Netflix's June lineup has something for everyone.

With Creed leading the charge, subscribers can look forward to hours of top-tier entertainment that showcases the best of what the sports genre has to offer





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