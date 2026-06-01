Creed Franchise Now Streaming on Netflix

The critically acclaimed Creed series, a spin-off of the iconic Rocky movies, is now available to stream on Netflix. The franchise follows the journey of Adonis 'Donnie' Johnson, son of legendary boxer Apollo Creed, as he navigates the world of professional boxing with the help of his mentor, Rocky Balboa. The series has been praised for its performances and storytelling, earning 'Fresh' scores on review aggregator websites.

The Creed franchise, a spin-off of Sylvester Stallone 's iconic Rocky movies, is now available to stream on Netflix . The series, consisting of Creed (2015), Creed II (2018), and Creed III (2023), has been critically acclaimed, earning 'Fresh' scores on review aggregator websites.

Ryan Coogler directed the first film, while Steven Caple Jr. and Michael B. Jordan helmed the subsequent installments. The franchise follows Adonis 'Donnie' Johnson, son of legendary boxer Apollo Creed, as he navigates the world of professional boxing with the help of his mentor, Rocky Balboa. Stallone reprised his iconic role as Rocky in the first two films, while Jordan took the helm for Creed III. The series also features notable performances from Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad, and Jonathan Majors.

The first film's synopsis reads, 'Adonis Johnson never knew his famous father, boxing champion Apollo Creed, who died before Adonis was born. However, boxing is in his blood, so he seeks out Rocky Balboa and asks the retired champ to be his trainer. Rocky sees much of Apollo in Adonis and agrees to mentor him, even as he battles an opponent deadlier than any in the ring.

With Rocky's help, Adonis soon gets a title shot, but whether he has the true heart of a fighter remains to be seen.





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Creed Rocky Netflix Streaming Boxing Michael B. Jordan Sylvester Stallone Ryan Coogler Steven Caple Jr.

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