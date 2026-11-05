Crédit Mutuel Arkéa Resumes Operations After Cyberattack

Crédit Mutuel Arkéa said nearly all operations resumed after an attack linked to a suspected $133M theft, with some funds frozen and recovery efforts continuing.

The bank said customer funds were unaffected after attackers accessed its systems through a service provider’s platform. French banking group Crédit Mutuel Arkéa said nearly all operations resumed Wednesday after a cyberattack linked to a suspected theft from the bank’s own account.operations resumed following security checks and additional safeguards.

It said customer funds were unaffected and the disruption only delayed certain transfers. The bank also disclosed that attackers gained access through a service provider, not its online banking subsidiary Fortuneo. They transferred the bank’s money to other financial institutions, potentially allowing them to convert it into crypto. Withdrawals from crypto exchanges first exposed the suspected theft.

Also read French bank Crédit Mutuel Arkéa exploited for over $133 million, ZachXBT says

Blockchain analytics firm Bitquery traced withdrawals from accounts at Kraken, Crypto.com and OKX before the victim was publicly identified. Onchain sleuth ZachXBT flagged more than $106 million in suspicious withdrawals on Monday and raised his estimate above $133 million on Tuesday after finding another $27 million. His Wednesday report identified Arkéa as the potential victim.

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“We are not confirming these figures; we can only confirm the approximate scale,” Arkéa said, according to a machine translation. Arkéa said some funds had been frozen and further recovery efforts were underway. Kraken and Crypto.com previously told Cointelegraph they hadCrypto investigators flag suspected $106M theft, $786K Solana bot drain