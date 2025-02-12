Credit Card Debt: A Dealbreaker for Some Daters

A new NerdWallet survey reveals that while most Americans are willing to date someone with credit card debt, many have limits on how much they consider acceptable. The survey highlights the importance of financial responsibility and honesty in relationships, with many respondents finding deception about debt more concerning than the debt itself. Generational differences also emerge, with younger Americans more likely to reject dating someone with debt.

Would you date someone with thousands of dollars in credit card debt ? For some Americans, the answer is a hard no. A new survey from NerdWallet asked Americans how much debt they’d tolerate in a romantic relationship, and the results show that money matters when it comes to dating. While most Americans (90%) say they would date someone with credit card debt , many set a limit on how much they’re willing to accept.

For some, it’s not just the amount that matters—financial responsibility and honesty play a major role. Lying about debt, for example, is a bigger dealbreaker than having it. The survey asked over 2,000 U.S. adults how they feel about debt in relationships. While most Americans (90%) would date someone with credit card debt, they have limits on how much is too much. Generational differences also play a role. Younger Americans are more likely to reject dating someone with debt. Sara Rathner, a NerdWallet credit cards expert, says financial responsibility isn’t just about dating—it's about personal stability. 'Knowing how to handle your finances shows other people that you’re more capable of being a true life partner,' Rathner said. A person's approach to debt matters more than the amount they owe. According to the survey: Experts say being upfront about finances can strengthen relationships. Even if someone has significant debt, an honest conversation and a solid repayment strategy can make a difference.





