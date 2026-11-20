With credit card balances surging again, borrowers should examine the ways in which they can tackle their debt.

If your credit card bill keeps increasing each month, it may help to know that you're not the only one.remains a considerable financial burden for Americans, a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York reiterated this month.

In its newrose by $22 billion in the third quarter of 2026, increasing to a total of $1.29 trillion. And that's not a new phenomenon as balances rose by $21 billion in the previous quarter. Combined with still sticky inflation, the first Fed rate hike since 2023 and another looming hike before the end of the year, and borrowers find themselves in an especially precarious situation right now.

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Fortunately, there are multiple credible debt relief options available for borrowers, some of which can potentially reduce their debt load by as much as 50%. But not every credit card user will qualify and none of them will produce an overnight solution. The key, however, is to take action now by exploring a few viable paths forward. And with credit card debt spiking yet again, the urgency here merits careful consideration.

Below, we'll break down three credible ways to deal with your risingThere are multiple debt relief options available for credit card users saddled with high-rate debt to explore. Here are three to consider:A credit card debt forgiveness program can result in having 30% to 50% of your debt forgiven. But you'll need to be eligible for this unique relief and it won't be quick .

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There will also be tax implications and credit score damage to consider. Still, if you're stuck with five figures worth of debt that you can't credibly pay off or, worse, are already behind on payments, this debt relief option could be worth investigating further. Research the topA debt management program may not offer the stark relief a forgiveness program can but it could be a legitimate alternative for borrowers who don't qualify for forgiveness.

With this option, a debt relief expert will contact your lenders in an attempt to lower your interest rates. They'll then work with you to establish a repayment program that can slowly but consistently reduce what you owe. With this program, you'll typically send a single payment to the debt management company, which then divides it among the credit card companies that you owe money to.

This will take time and consistent effort but it's worth examining for those who can't qualify for forgiveness and don't want to pursue a harsher alternative like bankruptcy. It may feel counterintuitive to take on more debt at a time when you're trying to pay down your existing credit card balances. Taking a closer look at your debt consolidation loan options, however, underscores the potential relief this alternative can provide.

With the average credit card interest rate over 20% now but the average personal loan interest rate just over 12%, there could be substantial interest savings available by using the latter to pay off the former. You will need a good credit score to qualify for the most competitive rates, however, but if your credit is still in good standing, this could be the smart and effective way to save on interest without having to use a debt relief servicer.

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Rising credit card debt balances should be the impetus for borrowers to reconsider their relief options now. Whether that be via a credit card debt forgiveness program, a debt management one or simply leveraging a debt consolidation loan, taking prompt action should take precedence. With credit card interest compounding daily, it behooves borrowers to explore their options and choose one that works best for them now.

Taking the first step in this process, after all, is key to eventually regaining your financial independence in full.