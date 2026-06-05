'Credible threats' prompt Seattle, Mayor Wilson to activate cameras ahead of World Cup

Mayor Katie Wilson cited general but credible threats identified by the FBI and the Seattle Police Department as the reason for the heightened security.

Seattle will activate surveillance cameras in the Stadium District ahead of the upcoming FIFA Men's World Cup . Mayor Katie Wilson cited general but credible threats identified by the FBI and the Seattle Police Department as the reason for the heightened security.

City officials say the cameras will be connected to the Real Time Crime Center to ensure public safety when matches begin June 15. Following a briefing earlier this week from the Seattle Police Department and the FBI, city officials identified general but credible threats surrounding the upcoming games. Because of these threats, Mayor Katie Wilson decided to turn on the Stadium District cameras which will be connected to the city's Real Time Crime Center to monitor the area.

In an aerial view, Seattle Stadium, temporarily renamed from Lumen Field, stands ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on May 31, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. The stadium will host six matches during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

"The safety and security of residents, visitors, and fans is our highest priority, and I understand that many community members are deeply concerned about privacy, civil liberties, and the appropriate use of public safety technology," Wilson said. "I share those values. " Councilmember Bob Kettle, who represents District 7, commended the mayor's decision to activate the cameras and connect them to the Real Time Crime Center.

"This difficult decision is an important one to ensure our public safety readiness ahead of our 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup matches," Kettle said. Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson faced intense frustration from community members demanding concrete answers on public safety, homelessness, and Aurora Avenue crime during a recent City Club forum. Officials have not disclosed the specific details of the threats identified by the FBI and local police.

It is also unclear exactly what day the cameras will be physically turned on before the matches begin June 15. On this week's episode of the Seattle News Weekly podcast, FOX 13 Seattle's Hana Kim and Alejandra Guzman discuss the biggest headlines of the week.

"Earlier this week, I received an updated briefing from the Seattle Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation on the current global and local threat environment. The breadth and depth of intelligence gathering that informed the briefing identified general but credible threats to safety and security during the games.

While not unexpected given an event of this magnitude, this information has persuaded our law enforcement, emergency management, and FIFA security partners that we should be operating at a heightened risk level. Given this information, the Stadium District cameras will be activated during the FIFA World Cup tournament.

"The safety and security of residents, visitors, and fans is our highest priority, and I understand that many community members are deeply concerned about privacy, civil liberties, and the appropriate use of public safety technology. I share those values. While I have decided to have the cameras ready to help us quickly establish situational awareness near the stadiums if needed, we will continue honing our policies and protections to safeguard the data these videos capture.

"I have tremendous confidence in our law enforcement, emergency management, and FIFA security partners. Together, we have developed a strong thoughtful plan that prioritizes both public safety and the positive experience of everyone attending these events. Seattle is ready to welcome the world. This summer, people from across the globe will experience our city, our neighborhoods, and our values firsthand.

The world will celebrate Juneteenth and Pride Weekend with us. We look forward to showcasing the very best of Seattle while ensuring a safe, memorable, and successful World Cup for all.

"Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson grilled over CCTV usage, affordability and housingThis article is based on a news release from the office of Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson and a separate news release from the office of Councilmember Bob Kettle, along with previous FOX 13 Seattle reporting.





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