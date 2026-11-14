Credible Bomb Threat at Edmund Street Facility Leads to Evacuation

Police confirm a credible bomb threat at 811 S. Griswold Street facility in Peoria, prompting a one-mile evacuation. The FBI assists in the investigation of the dangerous device involving hazardous chemicals.

Law enforcement officials in Peoria responded to a reported bomb threat at the facility located at 811 S. Griswold Street on Edmund Street. Police Chief Brad Dixon stated that officers determined the threat was credible and that a device was subsequently rendered safe just after 9:00 p.m. on Saturday. The incident triggered a mandatory evacuation for anyone living or working within a one-mile radius of the site.

Credible Threat Confirmation and Device Details

The initial call regarding the threat at the Edmund Street location prompted a swift emergency response from local authorities. According to reports from WBAL-TV, police confirmed that a device had been identified and classified as a credible bomb threat. Chief Brad Dixon emphasized that while the primary device was neutralized, authorities remained uncertain about the potential presence of additional devices. The situation involved a facility described as a plant containing ethanol and other highly combustible chemicals, which significantly heightened safety concerns.

Also read Device deemed ‘credible threat’ triggers evacuation around ethanol plant in Peoria, Illinois

Evacuation Orders and Shelter Locations

Residents and business owners within the designated one-mile perimeter were instructed to evacuate immediately as a precautionary measure. The Peoria Police Department issued the evacuation recommendation out of an abundance of caution while officers and emergency personnel conducted a thorough investigation. Individuals who needed to seek shelter during the evacuation were directed to go to Manual Academy, located at 811 S. Griswold Street in Peoria, Illinois.

Operational Impact and Police Investigation

During the height of the emergency, most streets in the affected area were closed to the public to ensure safety and facilitate the police search. The department encouraged cooperation from residents and businesses, asking them to avoid the area until further notice. Officers were actively conducting a comprehensive search of the facility to determine the full credibility of the threat and to secure the perimeter. The building involved in the incident was noted for storing hazardous materials, which added a layer of complexity to the emergency response efforts.

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Federal Support and Justice Pursuit

The Federal Bureau of Investigation played a significant role in the ongoing investigation of the incident. Ryan Presley, the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Springfield office, confirmed that his unit was asked to assist local police with their inquiry. Presley addressed the media regarding the pursuit of accountability, stating that the bureau would work tirelessly to bring the individual responsible for the threat to justice.

Future Updates and Ongoing Safety Measures

Following the neutralization of the initial threat, the evacuation order remained in effect throughout the night. Officials indicated that they would provide a subsequent update at noon on Saturday to inform the public about the status of the area and any changes to the safety protocols. The collaboration between local police, emergency personnel, and federal agents underscored the severity of the situation and the commitment to maintaining public safety in Peoria.