LEWISTON, ME—Admitting that the wet sounds of it crawling around at night were far preferable to the racket of squeaking and scratching in the walls, local man Scott Burgess told reporters Thursday the creature in his basement was really helping with the rat problem.

LEWISTON, ME—Admitting that the wet sounds of it crawling around at night were far preferable to the racket of squeaking and scratching in the walls, local man Scott Burgess told reporters Thursday the creature in his basement was really helping with the rat problem.

“When I saw that thing’s tail whip around a dark corner of the cellar, I thought it might be a problem, but it seems to have scared off a lot of the rats,” said Burgess, who added that people often only think about the evil aspects of basement creatures and fail to consider the role they play in keeping pest populations in check. “Our house is more peaceful now that it’s lurking down there.

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There are drawbacks, of course—my wife went down to do laundry the other day and hasn’t been the same since—but at least I don’t have to drop $500 on an exterminator. Sometimes you’ll step in a pool of bile and have to kick your shoes off before it burns through the soles, but that’s a small price to pay to not have rat droppings everywhere.

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And while it’s a little gross throwing out the larger and larger exoskeletons it keeps shedding, it’s still better than cleaning out a glue trap. ” At press time, Burgess was hoping the rat problem would be solved for good now that he found two sets of smaller claw prints trailing the larger one. IAB TC String I understand GPC will be overwritten and want to allow this site to sell or share my personal information anyway