Dean Lorey Confirms Miko Hamada Voices Khalis in Creature Commandos Season 2

Creature Commandos showrunner Dean Lorey denied reports that Danny Pudi voices Khalis the Mummy, confirming that Miko Hamada takes the role in Season 2 as development moves forward.

Creature Commandos showrunner Dean Lorey has officially corrected false casting reports regarding the second season of the HBO Max series. Lorey confirmed that actor Miko Hamada voices the character Khalis the Mummy, directly refuting earlier claims that Danny Pudi would take on the role.

The clarification came via an Instagram post from Lorey, who addressed the circulating rumors amidst growing discussion about DC Studios projects. He stated clearly that while he loves Danny Pudi, the reports were inaccurate and wanted to ensure Hamada received proper credit for the performance.

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Lorey shared a video message explaining the correction as one small update amid significant recent chatter surrounding the franchise. He emphasized that Hamada is incredibly talented and deserved recognition for his contribution to the animated series.

Beyond the casting update, the showrunner revealed that production for Season 2 is advancing rapidly through early development stages. The creative team is actively breaking the season narrative and determining its overall shape, indicating strong momentum from the studio.

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Lorey noted that the project is on a fast track and that the studio appears genuinely committed to moving forward without delay. This swift progression suggests the season is not stuck in development limbo but is instead entering active planning phases.

Regarding the roster, Lorey indicated that the team introduced at the end of the first season will likely remain largely intact. He described the upcoming lineup as at least somewhat accurate, reflecting characters the writers believe would be fun to feature.

He credited James Gunn with writing all episodes of the first season, noting that Gunn instincts are generally reliable for character selection. This endorsement adds weight to the expectation that core members will return for the new installment.

A beefed-up version of GI Robot is also expected to play a central role in the upcoming season. Lorey stated there is no scenario where he would produce a season without including a more powerful iteration of the robotic ally.

The Bride remains a key figure set to lead a new team operating out of a converted area within Belle Reve. She will oversee operations alongside other returning or new additions to the facility.

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Doctor Phosphorus and the mummy-like Khalis are confirmed parts of this new operational unit under The Bride leadership. This structure provides a clearer vision of the team dynamics for viewers anticipating the next chapter.

Gunn and Lorey discussed these roster details with Rotten Tomatoes, offering fans a more concrete view of the cast composition. The combination of confirmed voice actors and established character arcs builds anticipation for the release.

The move away from unverified rumors toward official confirmations helps stabilize fan expectations ahead of production milestones. Clear communication from the showrunner ensures accuracy in how audiences perceive the evolving storyline.

This approach to managing public information highlights the importance of direct engagement from creators in modern television marketing. Fans receive precise details rather than speculative content that can mislead the broader audience.

As Season 2 continues to take shape, the focus remains on delivering a cohesive and entertaining experience for existing viewers. The confirmed involvement of Hamada and the retention of core team members support this goal.