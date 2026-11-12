Dean Lorey Confirms Miko Hamada Voices Khalis In Creature Commandos Season 2

Showrunner Dean Lorey clarifies Miko Hamada voices Khalis in Creature Commandos Season 2, replacing Danny Pudi rumors. Full cast details and release info for the DCU animated series.

Dean Lorey, the showrunner for the DC Universe animated series Creature Commandos, has officially resolved widespread misinformation regarding the casting of a key character for the upcoming second season. He confirmed that voice actor Miko Hamada will portray the mummified medic Khalis, directly contradicting earlier social media rumors that suggested actor Danny Pudi had been cast in the role.

Lorey addressed the confusion on his Instagram account, expressing his admiration for Pudi while insisting that Hamada deserves full recognition for the performance. The showrunner emphasized that Hamada brings a distinct vocal presence to the character, ensuring Khalis remains unique within the ensemble of monsters comprising Task Force M.

Also read Creature Commandos Season 2 Casts New Star Amidst DCU Leadership Shakeup

Khalis is a character with deep roots in DC comic book history, originally appearing as the priest Hetepkheti Tefnakhte. In the source material, he served the god Anubis and wore the Amulet of Anubis until it was seized by Nabu, a Lord of Order. Centuries later, the mummified priest clashed with Doctor Fate before being recruited by S.H.A.D.E. to serve as the medic for the Creature Commandos.

This marks the first time Khalis has been depicted outside of the comics in live-action or animated formats. The character joins the revived Team M alongside King Shark and Nosferata, forming a new lineup that includes The Bride, Weasel, Doctor Phosphorus, and a rebuilt G.I. Robot.

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The second season introduces significant changes to the team dynamic following the heavy losses suffered by the original squad. Former member Nina Mazursky was killed during the final mission of the first season, and leadership within the organization has shifted. Rick Flag Sr. has succeeded Amanda Waller as the head of A.R.G.U.S., placing him in a different administrative position relative to the field operations of the new squad.

Beyond the clarification on Khalis, the production has announced several other key casting updates for the upcoming season. Sydney Chandler has been cast as Nosferata, adding a new supernatural threat to the group dynamic. Additionally, Diedrich Bader has taken over the voice role of King Shark from Sylvester Stallone, indicating a notable shift in the creative direction for this major character.

Several original voice actors will return to bring their established characters to life for the second installment. The returning lineup includes Indira Virma as The Bride, Sean Gunn voicing both G.I. Robot and Weasel, Alan Tudyk as Doctor Phosphorus, David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, and Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr. This continuity ensures that the established chemistry between the characters remains intact despite the new additions.

Creative leadership for the series has also undergone changes for the second season. James Gunn, who created the series and wrote all episodes of the first season, will not be writing any episodes for season two. Instead, the writing duties have been handed to a full team, with showrunner Dean Lorey specifically penning the premiere episode titled Starry Night.

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The release schedule for Creature Commandos season two is tied to the broader DC Universe movie slate. The animated series is expected to premiere sometime after the theatrical release of the DC movie Man of Tomorrow, which is scheduled to arrive in theaters on July 9, 2027. This timing links the animated narrative directly to other projects within the franchise.

Furthermore, it has been confirmed that the plot of the second season will be set after the events of Peacemaker season two. This narrative connection integrates the animated series more tightly with other DCU projects, suggesting a cohesive storytelling approach across different media formats within the new franchise.