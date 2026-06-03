Creator of Original Comics Shares Thoughts on Prime Video's Spider-Noir Series

David Hine, the creator of the original comics, shares his thoughts on Prime Video's Spider-Noir series, praising its cohesive world, visually stunning black-and-white version, and Nicolas Cage's authentic take on The Spider.

The creator of the original comics shares his thoughts on Prime Video 's Spider-Noir series, praising its cohesive world, visually stunning black-and-white version, and Nicolas Cage 's authentic take on The Spider.

However, he prefers to enjoy the series as its own interpretation separate from his comics, citing differences in politics and tone. Hine appreciates the subtle character work and feels that Cage's performance is a great fit for the character, drawing parallels to the original 1960s comic series. He also notes that the show's cast, including Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez, and Brendan Gleeson, deliver standout performances.

Despite some criticism, Spider-Noir has received rave reviews, with a 91% Rotten Tomatoes score and a 93% score from audiences. Hine treats the show as a separate interpretation rather than a faithful adaptation, something enjoyable but less confrontational than his original work. All eight episodes of Spider-Noir are now streaming on Prime Video in both black-and-white and color





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