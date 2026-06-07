Creator of Long Beach's 'Jeopardy!' tournament for students dies after battle with pancreatic cancer

Jim Birge, the beloved creator of Long Beach's 'Jeopardy!' Tournament of Champions, died Friday, hours before the tournament concluded its 25th year.

, the beloved creator of Long Beach's "Jeopardy!

" Tournament of Champions, died Friday, hours before the tournament concluded its 25th year. The annual academic competition, which has challenged middle school students for a quarter century, brought together three finalists for the last round on Saturday. Organizers and participants framed the event not only as a contest, but also as a tribute to Birge's legacy.

The tournament has tested thousands of students over the years, with contestants answering rapid-fire clues in the style of the popular television game show. Jordan McGuffie, who became the first middle school champion in 2002, returned for the milestone event.

"I definitely wanted to make sure I made it back for this one. I knew it was the 25th and it was the potential to be the last one," he said. McGuffie said his trip from Georgia was not only about the final matchup, but about honoring Birge, who launched and sustained the competition.

"Jim has always been a vibrant character," McGuffie said. "He wants everybody to learn. He finds fun ways to learn.

" Birge, described as the driving force behind the marathon quiz tournament, had announced this season would be his last as he battled pancreatic cancer. "To get to June, our Tournament of Champions, there's absolutely no way this would've happen if it wasn't for my crew and my family," Birge said as he held back tears in a previous interview.

Hours before the final round, Birge died from the disease, leaving behind a legacy closely tied to the competition he built. Organizers acknowledged his passing during the event, connecting his influence to the generations of students who took part.

"To the hundreds and hundreds of students who have been able to play and feel good about learning and honor the legacy of the Jim and the continued success of the greatest school show ever made, 'Jeopardy! '" a speaker said. Over the years, the tournament evolved into a hallmark of academic competition in Long Beach, with participants and organizers highlighting Birge's creativity and commitment to education.

His widow, Donna Bergeron, described the process behind crafting the questions that fueled the event.

"We would laugh at stuff and come up with silly stuff, and ideas in the middle of the night," she said. "It was all his idea. I had no idea it was going to last this long.

" Those who returned for the anniversary tournament said Birge's influence remained evident throughout the competition. "His energy is still in the building, his spirit is still here, all of his loved ones are here, and we want to make sure that we're still carrying on his legacy," McGuffie said.

As the final clues were read and a new champion was crowned, the tournament closed both a competitive chapter and an era shaped by Birge's vision of making learning engaging and competitive for generations of students. Who's winning the Los Angeles mayor race? See live election results belowNB 405 Freeway reopens nearly 8 hours after police shoot and kill robbery suspect in Playa Vista





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