Creator Nation Hires Alicia Zhu As COO (EXCLUSIVE)

Creator Nation, the new creator company backed by Live Nation, has appointed Alicia Zhu as Chief Operating Officer.

Launched in October, Creator Nation is a platform focused on acquiring and scaling creator-management firms and adjacent businesses. Their thesis is that, while creators have already proven they can build massive audiences, the infrastructure around them has not yet fully caught up — and they can be a part of correcting that.

With Live Nation as its capital partner and strategic backer, Creator Nation will support creators across content, commerce, brand partnerships and live experiences. Marking their first executive hire, Zhu oversees financial operations, strategic initiatives and mergers and acquisitions as Creator Nation builds its portfolio of creator-focused businesses. Her appointment was effective November 9.

Also read Apple starts offering $50 extended usage packs for AI features in Creator Studio

“Creator Nation is being built for the next generation of creator-led businesses, and Alicia brings exactly the strategic and operational experience we need at this stage,” said Scott Fisher, Co-Founder and President of Creator Nation. “She has a strong track record of partnering with management teams, identifying growth opportunities and helping businesses scale. Her leadership will be central as we build Creator Nation’s platform and expand the ways we support creators.

”Zhu joins after seven years at Shamrock Capital, where she focused on investments across the creator economy and marketing-services space, partnering with management teams to drive business growth. Prior to joining Shamrock in 2019, she worked in Corporate Strategy at The Walt Disney Company, focusing on M&A and long-term strategic initiatives. She graduated cum laude from Harvard University and earned her MBA with honors from Harvard Business School.

Advertisement

Zhu told us, “Creators are building businesses that extend far beyond a single platform or revenue stream. To grow those businesses sustainably, they need capital, operating expertise and the right partnerships. Creator Nation will bring those resources together across content, commerce, brand partnerships and live experiences. I’m proud to join the team at such an important moment.

” Scott and Alexis Fisher came to Creator Nation with firsthand experience helping talent turn digital attention into television, consumer products, tours and enduring fan businesses. Scott previously founded Select Management Group, which grew into one of the largest creator-management companies before its acquisition by Propagate Content last year.

Select reps more than 500 creators with a combined audience of over one billion, and he has helped build businesses beyond traditional management, including co-producing Hulu’sand developing consumer brands such as Hairitage and Sacheu. Alexis founded Timeline Management, where she has built careers and businesses across creator management, branding, music and touring. Her work has helped bring creator-driven properties including the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, theMatthias Schoenaerts & Diane Kruger Headline Thriller ‘The Writer’; Latest News