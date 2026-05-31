Creator Debunks Fan Theory, Reveals Original Plans for Maomao and Series Setting

The original creator of the hit anime addresses a major fan theory and shares insights into the series' setting and character design, including why Maomao is 17 and how the setting blends history with creative liberty.

Original creator of popular anime series addresses major fan theory and reveals surprising details about the setting and character development. The series, which has become a breakout success, is set for more content in the future.

In a recent interview, the creator clarified misconceptions about the series' setting and timeline, explaining that it is not set in ancient times but rather in an early modern period, blending elements from a thousand years of Chinese history with Japanese sensibilities. Regarding the protagonist Maomao, the creator initially conceived her as an older woman with three children but changed her age to 17 to increase the series' appeal.

The anime is scheduled to continue with Season 3 in October 2026 and a second half in April 2027





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Anime The Apothecary Diaries Maomao Hyuganatsu Fan Theory Series Setting Character Design Season 3 Release Date

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