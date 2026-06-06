Create negative space in your home for positive impact on mood and function

San Diego experts show how intentional ‘less is more’ design helps produce calm, reduces the stress of clutter and puts the spotlight on features that deserve it.

AFTER: The new kitchen bench in this project by The Designers Firm keeps both functionality and longevity in mind. Created as a space that grows with the family, it offers a place for young children to sit, play and spend time with parents in the kitchen, with hidden storage and scenic outdoor views.

Nature abhors a vacuum. It’s true — if you let it. So many of us have come up believing, especially if we live in small spaces, that every inch of our home needs to be filled. Walls need bookcases and bookcase shelves need to be fully occupied.

Or we think walls need lots of art. We want to be stimulated by different colors and patterns on our floors and furnishings. We need our kitchen and bathroom counters loaded with the equipment we use — even if it’s not in daily usage. BEFORE: The client’s kitchen is tight on space, with a large refrigerator positioned directly in front of a window and blocking light.

The challenge is that it can lead to our homes being less a place of comfort and refuge than a source of overstimulation and unease. And the special things we love, whether it’s a unique piece of furniture, a dramatic architectural feature or view, a special painting or exotic area rug from a memorable vacation, get lost among all the other things we think we ought to have in order to to feel complete.

Not only does it create a sense of discomfort for the home’s occupants, it can make visitors inexplicably uncomfortable, as well. They don’t know where to look or how to relax. Vallerie Dalrymple, a local interior designer and co-owner with designer Rudi Haido of The Designers Firm, described negative space as a strategy of simplicity, proportion and restraint in the overall design.

“Less is more” instead of “more is more. ” And the “less” has to make sense in the context of the feeling you want to create in the space. So instead of competing with other elements or other things in the space, Haido said, it’s best to have an important piece be surrounded by negative space so it stands out.

The Designers Firm allowed the fireplace to serve as the natural focal point of the room, intentionally embracing negative space and keeping the surrounding walls minimal. This created a sense of balance and simplicity, allowing the architecture itself — and a beautiful statement chair — to make a statement while giving the room an open, calm and uncluttered feel. It’s all about simplicity, said Dalrymple.

“We’re not having a checkered floor or a rug on top of a rug. That can be very beautiful, but that’s not what we’re doing. We’re just simplifying the materials. ” That could mean making a single dramatically textured and patterned chair the focal point by placing it in a prominent corner of a room otherwise infused with a single muted shade in the other furnishings and wall color, without even any distraction of art above.

Or it could be a single bonsai tree in a courtyard that becomes the object of attention or used for meditation. Interior designer Lynn Siemer, director of design and operations at Blythe Interiors, explained it this way: “When you go to an art gallery, negative space would be the white walls in between each piece of art,” she said.

“And if the art gallery was filled where all the art was practically touching, you couldn’t appreciate each piece of art because you couldn’t see it clearly. So negative space allows you to enjoy design elements in their entirety. Having negative space allows you to enjoy each thing separately. ” This backyard design incorporates several of the clients' existing bonsai trees from their previous home, creating a sense of continuity.

The area was designed around a striking 14-foot bonsai tree, positioned to be immediately visible upon entry. The surrounding design intentionally embraces negative space, allowing the tree to be a sculptural statement piece that requires nothing additional to command attention, and to bring balance to the landscape. It’s not simply eliminating clutter or excess.

It’s a way of living in your space that literally gives you a place to rest your eyes, as interior designer Carmen Coutts, owner of Daughters of Design, described it.

“Some people say, ‘What kind of art should I put here? ’ And sometimes I respond, ‘I wouldn’t put an art piece here. I would literally give yourself a place to rest your eyes, because you have art over here and you have art over there. ’ “And same thing with furniture.

Don’t put anything there. You have something on the adjoining walls. If you were to put something there, it’s just too graphically overwhelming. The feeling of having some negative space allows you to appreciate the things that are already there.

So I never suggest putting art on every single wall. ” For people used to filling a room with lots of objects, creating serene spaces with more empty walls, less furniture and fewer tchotchkes can initially be uncomfortable but ultimately satisfying. Of course, for others, that’s not what makes them happy. They thrive in being surrounded by stimulating colors and lots of objects.

Siemer explained that as she and her colleagues get to know their clients, they can determine whether they’re introverted or extroverted.

“Typically, extroverts, they’re extroverted because they want and need more stimulation to be satiated and be happy, and introverts don’t,” she said. “And that really carries through to design. I would say 85 percent of the time, introverts like spaces in their house where their eye can rest, and it doesn’t feel busy. It’s not talking to them.

And extroverts typically like more things because they want things to talk to them. ” That’s something to consider in your household. But even if you’re an extrovert, it might be worth giving it a try and learning how you react to a room that breathes and spotlights what you love. Sometimes having a lot of competing stuff around is just habit.

While designing with negative space involves deliberately removing things to create space to feature what you find important, it’s also about making additional design choices. Color and texture are among those choices. Let’s return to art galleries. Gallery walls aren’t uniformly white.

Curators make color and lighting choices that create a mood or set off an object while still keeping it simple. For this highly active, multipurpose family room, The Designers Firm worked to create a space that felt warm, inviting and effortlessly simple. Thoughtful storage solutions ensured that everything had a designated place and remained easily accessible, from games and toys to books, blankets, and movie essentials.

The Designers Firm intentionally enhanced the home’s existing architectural features, such as the arch, and integrated them into the built-in design for the TV. Rather than adding additional decor or visual clutter, the team allowed the surrounding negative space to create balance. The Designers Firm installed a reeded glass window by the entry to create a sense of height and visual interest, while removing shutters to enhance openness.

The space was kept free of wall decor and furnishings to maintain a clean, light-filled aesthetic for a bright and welcoming first impression. For this highly active, multipurpose family room, The Designers Firm worked to create a space that felt warm, inviting and effortlessly simple. Thoughtful storage solutions ensured that everything had a designated place and remained easily accessible, from games and toys to books, blankets, and movie essentials.

Similarly, in a room Siemer designed, she used a muted green for the long, low cabinetry. Behind it is a wood slat wall. Instead of covering the surface of the cabinets with objects, it’s empty other than a few accessories on either end. Above is a TV that, instead of being a big black rectangle, features a piece of art in the same color tones as the room, pulling everything in the room together.

“The tonality and the texture of the slats are creating interest, but it’s still a neutral, so it’s still a form of negative space that’s not like a busy wallpaper,” she explained. Dalrymple and Haido also consider circulation and functionality. They try to take advantage of natural light but augment it with artificial light.

In this room design by Blythe Interiors, negative space is used to emphasize architectural elements — in this case the elegance of the curved staircase, original wood ceiling, the three vertical windows and the three graduated windows on the left. Instead of hanging or mounting dramatic large light fixtures, the design team opted for nuanced sconces. There are no pieces of art or photos to distract from the architecture.

“With negative space and minimal design, it actually enhances functionality,” said Haido.

“It’s also more inviting. When it’s clean, open and you don’t have a lot of things going on, it just feels like, ‘hey, I want to go there. I want to look at their different objects, the different items they have. ’ So it makes your eyes go around this place.

” And speaking of functionality, Dalrymple added that a minimal design enhanced by negative space means the space is easier to keep clean. That certainly applies to kitchens. Home cooks may think that having their small appliances and kitchen tools spread across counters makes cooking and baking easier. But is it inviting?

Dalrymple and Haido faced a busy kitchen so small that the only place for the refrigerator was in front of the picture window. They blew out a wall to expand the space and were able to give the homeowner a window seat under the window, which also brought in more natural light. To the right of the window they added an appliance garage and a pantry to keep more small appliances and cooking tools.

By adding more storage, the counters were clean of clutter and the negative space the duo established created a more serene space to work and entertain. In this room design by Blythe Interiors, the tonality and texture of the wood slat wall and the green in the cabinetry are neutrals that help highlight the accessories on either side, even the pears on the coffee table and the TV above, which features art instead of a dead black rectangle.

That art pulls everything together and help creates a soothing space. Coutts took a similar minimalist approach to a client’s kitchen. The dark, cluttered kitchen is now full of light. Coutts filled the space with neutral whites and a contrasting dark wood cabinet for the island.

Instead of small appliances and paper towel rolls on the counter, Coutts used storage to create negative space, resulting in a visually calmer work and entertaining area. And, there are no glass doors in the cabinetry that invite display objects, nor does the cabinetry stop below the ceiling, which could encourage people to place objects on top. Again, it gets rid of visual clutter. Even solid cabinetry can provide negative space.

BEFORE: Carmen Coutts’ client’s kitchen, seen in the rear of the photo, has dark cabinetry, multiple hanging lights and counters filled with small appliances, a roll of paper towels and other items. “If you have a view on the other side of a room, I want to have something I can see through,” she explained.

“I don’t want something that feels heavy, like a big dome. It’s a mass issue.

“I have a client in La Jolla with a beautiful ocean view. Instead of picking out something you can’t see through, we picked a candelabra with little shades so you can appreciate the ocean view beyond it. ” Dalrymple noted that, “Designing with negative space can be incredibly impactful.

It allows key elements — whether it’s a piece of furniture, artwork, or architectural detail — to really stand out while also creating a sense of balance and calm within the space. Especially today, when spaces can easily feel overfilled, being intentional about what isn’t there can be just as important as what is.

AFTER: The new kitchen by Carmen Coutts of Daughters of Design brightens the space with neutral whites and marble and a contrasting dark wood cabinet for the island. There’s plenty of storage for easy access to cooking tools. Negative space here creates a visually calmer space for working and entertaining. • Leaving portions of walls intentionally blank instead of covering every surface with artwork or shelving.

• Incorporating furniture with clean and smooth lines to create openness and improve flow. • Keeping countertops, vanities, and open shelving minimally styled with only a few intentional objects. • Using a restrained material and color palette so the eye can move comfortably throughout the space. • Allowing natural light and outdoor views to become focal points rather than competing with heavy window treatments or excess furnishings.

• Using built-ins and concealed storage, . • Introducing sculptural or statement pieces with surrounding open space so they can stand out naturally, such as the bonsai tree. • Maintaining clear sightlines throughout a room to enhance a sense of calm and spaciousness.

For example, we love having a sight line from the first point of entry, through the home, to the backyard.

“Negative space is ultimately about balance and understanding that what is left empty can be just as impactful as what is filled,” Dalrymple said.





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