Cream Dispensers: A Guide to Choosing the Best One for Your Needs

This article provides a comprehensive guide to cream dispensers, covering materials, features, price ranges, and tips for choosing the right one for your needs. Learn how to make delicious homemade whipped cream with ease and elevate your desserts to the next level.

Whether you're enjoying an ice cream sundae, a piece of cheesecake or a slice of key lime pie, your favorite dessert is always tastier when you top it with whipped cream. Homemade whipped cream definitely beats the store-bought stuff, and you don't have to mess with whipping it by hand if you invest in a cream dispenser. This handy gadget uses a nitrous oxide cartridge to turn liquid cream into a light, airy whipped topping to dispense directly on your ice cream, cake or other dessert.

If you prefer fresh homemade whipped cream, you'll love reaching for the cream dispenser in your cabinet rather than your tired, old whisk. \Cream dispensers can be made of plastic, aluminum or stainless steel. Plastic dispensers are the most budget-friendly, but they aren't very durable. Aluminum and stainless steel dispensers offer greater durability, so you'll usually pay more for them. Stainless steel models are often the most expensive, though — not only are they dishwasher-safe, but they can also handle both cold and hot liquids. \The amount of liquid that a cream dispenser can hold determines how much whipped cream you can make in a single batch. Most dispensers hold a pint, which makes up to 16 servings of whipped cream. But you can find some smaller models that only hold half a pint, which is good for eight servings, and some larger models that hold 1 quart, which can make 32 servings. A cream dispenser uses a nitrous oxide cartridge to turn liquid cream into whipped cream. Some dispensers can only take cartridges that are made by the same manufacturer, while others can use off-brand cartridges, too. You can also find cream dispensers that are compatible with carbon dioxide cartridges, which allows you to carbonate liquids in addition to making whipped cream. \While it doesn't take much time to make whipped cream with a cream dispenser, a model with a rubberized grip is usually more comfortable to hold while you're working. It also prevents the dispenser from slipping and sliding in your hand, so you're less likely to drop it. Many cream dispensers include decorative nozzles in addition to a wide, round standard nozzle. That allows you to make decorative patterns with the whipped cream on your desserts or plates for a more impressive presentation. Some dispensers only have one extra nozzle, while others have up to four, including options like a star, tulip and/or leaf tip. \You may not always want to dispense whipped cream on top of your cakes and other desserts. Some cream dispensers include injector tips, which let you inject cream or other fillings into your cream puffs and other desserts. For the most versatility, look for a dispenser that includes injector tips in multiple sizes, so they can accommodate fillings in a variety of thicknesses. A cream dispenser should be easy to clean so you don't have to struggle to get leftover cream out of its crevices. Stainless steel models are usually the easiest because you can throw them in your dishwasher. If you opt for a hand-wash-only dispenser, choose a model that includes a cleaning brush





