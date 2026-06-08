Crash shuts down portion of Grand Avenue near Glendale Avenue

A crash has shut down a portion of Grand Avenue in Glendale early Monday morning, transportation officials say.

GLENDALE, AZ — A deadly crash has shut down a portion of Grand Avenue in Glendale early Monday morning. According to Glendale police, officials were first called to the area of Grand and Myrtle avenues around 4 a.m. after receiving reports about a person who was lying in the roadway.

Police say they located a woman who was unresponsive. She was taken to a hospital where she later died. Video from the scene showed debris and a bicycle left at the scene. Investigators say the victim was struck by a vehicle at the intersection before being hit by two additional vehicles.

None of the vehicles involved has been identified or located.

“It is unclear at this time whether or not any of the vehicles are aware of their involvement in this incident,” police say. Grand Avenue is closed at Myrtle Avenue, between Orangewood and Glendale avenues, according to Arizona Department of Transportation officials. There is no estimated time of reopening. Check current traffic conditions here. Latest from ABC15:





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