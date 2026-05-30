Crash shuts down lanes on US-290 in Dripping Springs; hazmat spill possible

A crash Saturday morning has shut down lanes on US-290 in Dripping Springs, and it may involve a hazmat spill.The Hays County Sheriff's Office reported at aroun

A crash Saturday morning has shut down lanes on US-290 in Dripping Springs, and it may involve a hazmat spill. The Hays County Sheriff's Office reported at around 5:45 a.m. that deputies were working a crash near West US-290 and Mighty Tiger Trail.

According to the TxDOT incidents page, the crash reportedly involved a hazmat spill, with TxDOT confirming the crash at around 2:15 a.m.The Sheriff's Office says that traffic is being diverted for "an undetermined amount of time," and that drivers should expect delays. Woman killed, man critically injured in shooting at Seguin Walmart; suspect arrested A woman was killed and a man was critically injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon in the parking lot of a Walmart in Seguin, according to police.

Seguin policA Buda man was arrested on Wednesday after Kyle police say he was reselling an "alleged human skull" on social media. Sean Edward Shymkiw, 24, was booked into HaThe art of Banksy has arrived in Austin. Texans can now get up close to the works of one of the most famous and culturally influential artists in the world. The ANFL legend Tom Brady celebrated the grand opening of his collectibles business’s newest location in downtown Austin on Wednesday.

The U.S. military’s missile stockpile is under growing pressure after heavy use in recent conflicts and rebuilding it could take years. More than 2,000 missiles





cbsaustin / 🏆 595. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Preservation Texas lists Barton Springs Bridge as endangered, urges Austin to preserve itPreservation Texas has named the 100-year-old Barton Springs Bridge as one of the Most Endangered Places in Texas, the organization calling for the structure's

Read more »

70mm Film Festival to Show in Palm Springs This WeeekendAll-time great movies are showing.

Read more »

Borrego Springs Wins CIF San Diego Section Division 5-AA ChampionshipBorrego Springs High School baseball team wins the CIF San Diego Section Division 5-AA championship, marking the first CIF championship in school history. Coach Andrew Macuga is retiring after more than a decade of coaching the team. Senior pitcher Chris Alcaraz had a standout performance with 11 strikeouts, two triples, and two runs driven in.

Read more »

Freshman pitches Borrego Springs past Warner for Division 5-AA softball titleMia Avila-Siqueiros shines in the circle.

Read more »