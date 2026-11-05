Crash on I-70 in Clark County kills Springfield man Wednesday evening

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Authorities are looking into a deadly crash that closed part of Interstate 70 in Clark County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol's Springfield Post said the crash happened on Interstate 70 eastbound near milepost 52 at 7:09 p.m. on Wednesday.

Troopers report Travis L. Vance, a 47-year-old man from Springfield, was merging onto eastbound Interstate 70 from U.S. Route 68 when he lost control of his car on the entrance ramp. His car veered into the path of an eastbound semi tractor-trailer, which hit the driver's side of the car. Vance died at the scene, while the semi tractor-trailer driver was not hurt.

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Officials said light rain was falling at the time of the crash and speed along with wet roadways may have contributed. Eastbound Interstate 70 traffic was limited to one lane for about three hours while authorities cleaned up and investigated and all lanes are now open. The Clark County Sheriff's Office, Springfield Township Fire/EMS, Dan's Towing and Jackson & Sons Towing helped at the scene.

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