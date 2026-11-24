All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 were blocked Tuesday morning following a collision in Lacey.

All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 were blocked Tuesday morning following a multi-vehicle crash in Lacey. The collision happened at 6:20 a.m. at milepost 111.94 near Marvin Road Northeast and State Route 510, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Multiple first responders are at the scene as traffic backs up, and officials have not announced when the highway will reopen. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the crash happened on northbound I-5 at milepost 111.94 near Marvin Road Northeast and State Route 510. Crews reported the roadway fully blocked at 6:20 a.m. Officials have not announced an estimated time for reopening the highway.

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"This is blocking all lanes of northbound I-5, so getting up out of Thurston County and trying to move your way past Marvin – this is certainly going to be one of the big stops we are going to have to watch for," said FOX 13 Seattle traffic anchor Adam Gehrke. Traffic camera footage shows multiple first responders at the scene with traffic backing up behind the crash.

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Information in this story comes from the Washington State Department of Transportation and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle traffic anchor Adam Gehrke.