Crash kills 2, injures Oakland police officer

Oakland police said two people died and a police officer was injured after a suspect sped away from a Housing Authority officer on Monday.

Oakland police said two people died after a driver sped away from an officer and hit a patrol vehicle on Monday. The incident began around 11:15 a.m., and the officer who tried to initiate the traffic stop is with the Oakland Housing Authority Police Department, OPD said.

According to Oakland police, the Housing Authority officer tried to pull the driver over after seeing them drive recklessly near East 12th Street. The driver allegedly sped away and crashed into an uninvolved OPD patrol car that was traveling northbound on 29th Avenue, near East 12th Street. Police said the suspect then tried to run from the scene but was arrested by the Housing Authority officer. The Oakland officer was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The suspect was also taken to the hospital and was in stable condition. According to police, two people involved in the incident died at the scene. The crash was not the result of a car chase as the Housing Authority officer did not pursue the driver, police said. The vehicle was confirmed to be stolen, police said.

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