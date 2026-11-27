Crash involving shuttle bus at O'Hare Airport leaves multiple people injured, 1 critically
A crash involving a shuttle bus at O'Hare Airport left at least one person in critical condition and several others injured Friday morning, authorities said.
A crash involving a shuttle bus at O’Hare Airport left at least one person in critical condition and several others injured Friday morning, authorities said.
A crash involving a shuttle bus at O'Hare Airport left at least one person in critical condition and several others injured Friday morning, authorities said. The crash happened just after 6 a.m. in the 1-100 block of West Parking Lot G, when Chicago police said a shuttle bus was exiting the parking lot and was struck by a white sedan traveling southbound on Bessie Coleman Drive.
The driver of the sedan, a 49-year-old man, suffered multiple injuries from the crash and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Three others, including the shuttle bus driver, were also hospitalized with injuries, but were said to be in good condition. The 40-year-old bus driver injured his arm, a 46-year-old passenger on the bus suffered an injury to her leg and a 44-year-old passenger suffered a laceration to his head.
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