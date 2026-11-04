Crash, fuel spill cause traffic delays on I-35 service road in South Austin

A crash and fuel spill prompted the Texas Department of Transportation to close all lanes of the southbound Interstate 35 frontage road in South Austin early We

A crash and fuel spill prompted the Texas Department of Transportation to close all lanes of the southbound Interstate 35 frontage road in South Austin early Wednesday morning.

A crash and fuel spill prompted the Texas Department of Transportation to close all lanes of the southbound Interstate 35 frontage road in South Austin early Wednesday morning. The Austin Police Department reported the crash in the 8500 block of the southbound I-35 service road, between Ralph Ablanedo Drive and Slaughter Lane. Police said TxDOT was requested to respond to a fuel spill at the scene, and traffic was being diverted around the crash.

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In an update posted at 5:07 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, TxDOT confirmed that all southbound I-35 frontage road lanes after Slaughter Lane were closed due to the crash. APD initially warned drivers to expect delays for two to three hours and encouraged motorists to use alternate routes. Authorities have not released information about possible injuries or what caused the crash. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes while crews work to clear the scene.

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