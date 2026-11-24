The host of Crash Course and Climate One hosts a pop-up advice show featuring Modesto Jimenez and Kevin Torres to help listeners navigate New York City's social scene and build community.

host of the series’ Crash Course and Climate One, leads an advice call-in conversation about how to build community in New York City, with Modesto Jimenez and Kevin Torres, the founders of.

Listeners call in with questions and their advice about navigating NYC's social scene and finding 'your people' in the Big Apple. Note: You are listening to the podcast version of a live radio show. The call-in number only works between 1 and 2 PM Eastern, while the show is live. Some music that was part of the live broadcast has been removed from the uploaded program due to license requirements.

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If you'd like to submit advice questions to be featured on the show, or topic suggestions for future shows, please use the form on our showpage at WNYC never asks for nor accepts money for coverage or interviews. Anyone making such a request does not represent WNYC. A pop-up advice show from WNYC. Airs from 1 - 2 p.m. on 93.9 FM or live streaming online, Monday through Wednesday.

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To submit advice questions in advance, use the form at the bottom of this page. To call in while the show is live and in-progress, call 212-433-9692. WNYC never asks for nor accepts money for coverage or interviews. Anyone making such a request does not represent WNYC.