Beverly Hills police are urging people to avoid a small portion of Beverly Drive after a crane collapsed on Sunday.

Police said drivers must use alternative routes to get around the area until Monday afternoon but did not provide an exact time. A person died after a tree-trimming crane collapsed in Beverly Hills on Sunday afternoon, police said.

One block of the roadway between Sunset Boulevard and Lomitas Avenue was closed due to the accident, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department. According to authorities, officers responded to the 800 block of N. Beverly Drive after receiving reports of the collapse of a tree-trimming crane. Police said the person who was injured and later died was identified as a man who was employed by a City-contracted landscaping company.

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“We are devastated to learn about the tragic accident that occurred earlier today involving an employee of a company that contracts with the City of Beverly Hills,” said Beverly Hills Mayor Craig Corman. “Our thoughts are with the family of the employee who lost his life while performing routine landscaping maintenance within the City. A tragedy such as this is truly heartbreaking.

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” The department said drivers must use alternative routes to get around the area until Monday afternoon but did not provide an exact time. More details about the collapse were not immediately available. Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.