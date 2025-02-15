Craigslist Con Artist Lures Renters with Fake Apartment Listing in Palm Beach

A Palm Beach apartment owner was unaware that her unit, listed for $5,200 on Zillow, had a fraudulent duplicate on Craigslist for $1,175 per month. The Craigslist listing, created by 38-year-old Vickenson Ambroise, lured unsuspecting tenants with the promise of a steal deal. Two victims fell for the scam, toured the apartment, paid Ambroise, and even moved in before the truth was revealed. Ambroise was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including fraudulent sale or lease of property, burglary, grand theft, and fraudulent use of personal identification.

A suspected Craigslist con artist lured renters to a Palm Beach apartment with an irresistible deal, unaware they were receiving keys to a scam. On February 4, the 'Chilean Apartment' owner in Palm Beach received a call from one of her tenants, informing her that they had met the new tenants at apartment four. However, the owner had not leased that unit to anyone, according to the criminal probable cause affidavit.

The complex owner had been sporadically showing the unit and had left a key inside with the door unlocked, which she explained to police was for the convenience of handymen coming and going. The unit was listed for $5,200 on Zillow, but unbeknownst to the owner, they had competition. An identical listing appeared on Craigslist for '$1,175 a month for month-to-month, or $950 a month for a five-to-ten-month period,' as stated in the Palm Beach Police (PBPD) report. The Craigslist lister, later identified as 38-year-old Vickenson Ambroise, wasn't collecting money online; they were prepared to allow the new tenant in and hand them the keys, according to the affidavit. Police say they responded to the landlord's call and encountered two scammed tenants. One tenant explained that she had found the listing on Craigslist posted by 'Chris,' who described himself as a 'family friend' of the building owner. She told police that she toured the apartment on February 2 with her daughter and 'Chris,' who possessed a key. She agreed to the lease and paid 'Chris,' also known as Ambroise, $1,400 on Zelle. She was also informed that she would soon have a roommate. She stated that she met with Ambroise at the unit on February 3 while the first tenant was moving in, agreed to move in, understanding that the apartment was a bargain for the price, and settled into her rented bedroom. After PBPD made the women aware of the scam, they assembled a photo lineup, in which both victims positively identified 'Chris' as Vickenson Ambroise. Police apprehended Ambroise on one count of fraudulent sale or lease of property, two counts of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, two counts of grand theft, two counts of unlawful use of a two-way communication device, and one count of fraudulent use of personal identification





