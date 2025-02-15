Craigslist Con Artist Lures Renters with Too-Good-to-Be-True Palm Beach Deal

Vickenson Ambroise, 38, was arrested for allegedly scamming two renters by listing a Palm Beach apartment on Craigslist for a drastically reduced price. The apartment owner was unaware of the listing and had left a key inside for handymen. Ambroise met with the victims, showed them the apartment, and collected rent payments before police intervened.

A suspected Craigslist con artist lured renters to a Palm Beach apartment with an irresistible deal, unbeknownst to the victims, they were handed the keys to a scam. On February 4, the 'Chilean Apartment' owner in Palm Beach received a call from one of her tenants who reported meeting the new tenants in apartment four. However, the owner hadn't leased that unit to anyone, according to the criminal probable cause affidavit.

The complex owner had been occasionally showing the unit and had left a key inside with the door unlocked, a practice she explained to police for the convenience of handymen. The unit was listed for $5,200 on Zillow, but the owner was unaware of the competition. An identical listing appeared on Craigslist for '$1,175 a month for month-to-month, or $950 a month for a five-to-ten-month period,' according to Palm Beach Police (PBPD). The Craigslist poster, later identified as 38-year-old Vickenson Ambroise, wasn't collecting money online; instead, they were prepared to let the new tenant in and hand over the keys, the affidavit stated. Police responded to the landlord's call and encountered two scammed tenants. One victim explained that she found the listing on Craigslist posted by 'Chris,' who described himself as a 'family friend' of the building owner. She told police that she toured the apartment on February 2 with her daughter and 'Chris,' who had a key. She accepted the lease and paid 'Chris,' also known as Ambroise, $1,400 on Zelle. She was also informed that she would soon have a roommate. She said she met with Ambroise at the unit on February 3 while the first tenant was moving in, agreed to move in, understanding that the apartment was a bargain for the price, and settled into her rented bedroom. After PBPD informed the women about the scam, they assembled a photo lineup in which both victims positively identified 'Chris' as Vickenson Ambroise. Police arrested Ambroise on one count of fraudulent sale or lease of property, two counts of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, two counts of grand theft, two counts of unlawful use of a two-way communication device, and one count of fraudulent use of personal identification.





