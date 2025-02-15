Craigslist Con Artist Lures Palm Beach Renters with Bogus Apartment Deal

A suspected Craigslist con artist tricked unsuspecting renters into believing they were leasing a Palm Beach apartment for a bargain price, only to hand them keys to a scam. Police apprehended the perpetrator, Vickenson Ambroise, after two victims reported being misled.

A suspected Craigslist con artist lured renters to a Palm Beach apartment with an irresistible deal, unbeknownst to the victims that they were receiving keys to a scam. On February 4, the 'Chilean Apartment' owner in Palm Beach received a call from one of her tenants, informing her that they had met the new tenants at apartment four. However, the owner had not leased that unit to anyone, according to the criminal probable cause affidavit.

The complex owner had been intermittently showing the unit and had left a key inside for easy access for handymen. The unit was listed for $5,200 on Zillow, but unbeknownst to the owner, they had competition. An identical listing to hers was available on Craigslist for '$1,175 a month for month-to-month, or $950 a month for a five-to-ten-month period,' according to Palm Beach Police (PBPD). The Craigslist lister, later identified as 38-year-old Vickenson Ambroise, wasn't collecting money online; they were prepared to let the new tenant in and hand them the keys, according to the affidavit. Police responded to the landlord's call and met two scammed tenants. One of them explained that she found the listing on Craigslist posted by 'Chris,' who described himself as a 'family friend' of the building owner. She told police that she toured the apartment on February 2 with her daughter and 'Chris,' who had a key. She accepted the lease and paid 'Chris,' also known as Ambroise, $1,400 on Zelle. She was also told that she would soon be getting a roommate. She told officers that she met with Ambroise at the unit on February 3 while the first tenant was moving in, agreed to move in understanding that the apartment was a steal for the price, and settled in her rented bedroom. After PBPD made the women aware of the scam, they assembled a photo lineup in which both victims positively identified 'Chris' as Vickenson Ambroise. Police booked Ambroise on one count of fraudulent sale or lease of property, two counts of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, two counts of grand theft, two counts of unlawful use of a two-way communication device, and one count of fraudulent use of personal identification





komonews / 🏆 272. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Craigslist Scam Rental Fraud Palm Beach Police Vickenson Ambroise Bogus Listing

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Palm Beach Art Fair to Debut the Late Fashion Designer and Artist Mark Eisen’s WorkA leading designer in the 1990s, he later switched tracks to focus on sculpture.

Read more »

Palm Beach Buzzes with Trump's Presidential TransitionPalm Beach, Florida, is experiencing a surge in social activity and political influence as Donald Trump prepares for his presidency. Mar-a-Lago, Trump's estate, has become a hub for high-profile gatherings, drawing in business leaders and political figures. The influx of visitors has transformed the usually subdued island into a lively social and political scene, sparking both excitement and complaints among local residents.

Read more »

Multi-Million Dollar Palm Beach House Offers Mar-a-Lago Guest PrivilegesA mid-century modern home in Palm Beach, Florida, just one street away from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club, is listed for sale for $14.95 million. The property offers exclusive guest privileges at the private club, including access to amenities and events, pending an interview process and payment of annual dues.

Read more »

Birkin-inspired ‘The Big Birk’ Rolls Into Palm Beach for Art FairThe New York-based artist, who is known as GEO, has created an art installation that riffs on Hermes' prized style.

Read more »

Palm Beach: A Guide to the History and HotspotsDiscover the history and allure of Palm Beach, Florida, a seaside paradise shaped by visionary figures like Henry Flagler and Addison Mizner. Explore iconic hotels, architectural gems, and the vibrant culture that defines this chic destination.

Read more »

Palm Beach International Raceway listed for saleA racetrack in Florida is up for grabs.

Read more »