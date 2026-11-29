Craig Wright claims Bitcoin must double in price every four years to maintain miner revenue. This article examines his mathematical model and the debate over transaction fees and network security.

Craig Wright recently asserted that Bitcoin requires a dramatic price appreciation to sustain miner economics, specifically claiming the asset must double in value approximately every four years. This statement was made in a post on X where the self-proclaimed Bitcoin creator detailed his concerns regarding the long-term financial viability of the network's security model. His remarks come as the cryptocurrency community continues to debate the roles of block subsidies and transaction fees in securing the blockchain.

Mathematical Model for Miner Revenue

Wright's argument centers on the idea that transaction fees will not become a significant source of revenue for network validators. He posits that without substantial fee income, the dollar-denominated income per block for miners would collapse as the block subsidy decreases. To counteract this decline, he suggests that the price of the underlying asset must increase exponentially to compensate for the shrinking supply of new coins issued per block.

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The core of his analysis relies on maintaining a constant dollar value for the block subsidy after every halving event. Under this hypothetical framework, the economic pressure on miners becomes increasingly severe with each reduction in issuance. This perspective highlights a potential vulnerability in the network's security budget if alternative revenue streams do not emerge as planned.

Price Projections and Supply Constraints

Using a starting price of $100,000 per Bitcoin, Wright calculated that the current block subsidy is worth $312,500. He argued that if the price rises to $200,000, miners receive the full dollar amount back despite the reduced coin issuance. However, if the price remains unchanged, an additional $156,250 in transaction fees per block would be required to bridge the financial gap.

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Applying this logic over ten halving events leads to extreme price valuations in the future. Wright's calculations suggest a Bitcoin price of $1.6 million in 2040. Extending the timeline further, he projects a value of $102.4 million per coin by 2064. At this hypothetical rate, a fully diluted supply of 21 million BTC would be worth approximately $2.15 quadrillion.

Critique of Lightning Network Strategy

Wright alleged that Bitcoin developers are intentionally limiting the number of transactions the main network can handle. He contends that this strategy is designed to push payments toward the Lightning Network, a layer-two solution. This approach, he claims, effectively chokes off the future source of income for miners who rely on main-chain transaction fees.

His criticism of the Lightning Network focuses on its efficiency. He noted that users can make multiple payments through a payment channel without paying a miner for every individual transaction. This mechanism reduces the fee revenue available to network validators, thereby exacerbating the dependency on the primary coin's price appreciation as described in his economic model.

Contextualizing Legal and Security Debates

The identity of the speaker adds significant weight to these controversial claims. Wright has been involved in a prolonged legal battle regarding his claim to be Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto. This claim was rejected by London's High Court in 2024. Despite this legal outcome, his analysis continues to influence discussions on cryptocurrency economics and network sustainability.

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Industry observers note that Wright's maths illustrates a specific scenario rather than an inevitable outcome. His model shows the price necessary to maintain the hypothetical dollar value of the block subsidy at its current level. It does not account for how much revenue miners might actually earn from transaction fees or the minimum income needed to maintain network security.

Market Implications and Future Outlook

The discussion highlights the ongoing tension between different visions for Bitcoin's scalability and security. While Wright argues for a high-price dependency model, other experts believe billions of low-cost transactions could generate sufficient fee revenue. This divergence in opinion underscores the complexity of designing a decentralized monetary system.

As the next halving approaches, the market remains focused on how miner revenue will be structured. The debate over the role of layer-two solutions versus main-chain throughput continues to shape investor sentiment. Wright's projections serve as a stark reminder of the economic forces at play in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.