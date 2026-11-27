Craig Robinson discusses his role as Jerry Basmati in Reggie Dinkins, his competitive dynamic with Tracy Morgan, and reflections on his iconic character Doug Judy.

Craig Robinson has opened up about his latest television role as Jerry Basmati in the hit comedy series The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins. He detailed his approach to the character in a recent interview, focusing on the petty rivalry he shares with star Tracy Morgan. The discussion covered the creation of onscreen chemistry and the appeal of the show's sharp writing. Robinson also shared reflections on his past iconic roles in other major productions.

Actor Craig Robinson describes Jerry Basmati as a source of comedic friction within the Dinkins family dynamic. He expressed a strong personal affinity for the character and enjoys the competitive spirit with Tracy Morgan. The script provides ample material for his performance in this running back and sports announcer role. Robinson mentioned he loves sinking his teeth into the lines provided by the writers. He can repeatedly draw upon the well of Reggie hatred to fuel his scenes.

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This approach allows him to deliver performances that are both hysterical and deeply engaging for the audience. He emphasized that he is not heavily involved in the writing process. Robinson prefers to trust the world and people around him on set. He praised creators Robert Carlock and Sam Means for their sharp writing. This writing style allows for improvisation when necessary during filming.

Robinson described the working environment as a great situation for his performance style. He can bounce off his co-stars without requiring heavy physical lifting. This balance of scripted depth and improvisational freedom has made his experience enjoyable. He noted that the show's mockumentary format on NBC suits his comedic timing well. The creative team has built a world that feels authentic to the characters.

When asked about the mechanics of the rivalry with Tracy Morgan, Robinson revealed no extra backstory was created off-camera. He and Tracy Morgan meet on set and immediately go for it during rehearsals. They rehearse their scenes a couple of times before shooting begins. This method ensures the interactions feel natural and unforced on screen. The audience sees the magic of the writers combined with their personal chemistry.

Their onscreen dynamic is built entirely on immediate interaction during filming. Although they have met a few times outside the production, the rivalry feels raw and authentic. Robinson credited the magic of the writers for the foundation of the competitive energy. This spontaneous approach allows viewers to see genuine conflict between the characters. The simplicity of their process adds a layer of realism to the comedy.

Shifting focus to his past work, Craig Robinson reflected on his time as Doug Judy on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. He described the improvisational nature of scenes with Andy Samberg on that series. They would often make up songs or handshakes on the spot during filming. Robinson compared their dynamic to two kindergartners eager to play and create something new. He identified any improvised song or handshake moment as a favorite memory.

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This spontaneous creativity was a key element in the success of the Peralta and Doug Judy partnership. The playful atmosphere on set contributed significantly to the show's enduring popularity. Fans still recall the unique energy that defined their recurring scenes together. The beauty of that partnership lay in its unscripted and joyful moments. Robinson values that collaborative spirit in his previous major role.

Despite the enduring popularity of his character, Robinson confirmed he has not discussed future collaborations with Andy Samberg. However, he left the possibility open for a potential return to the precinct. Doing something in the future is not off the table for him. This open-ended response suggests no current plans but keeps the door ajar. Fans continue to speculate about such a possibility given the character's impact.

Craig Robinson also discussed his brief turn in the final season of The Boys. He expressed genuine enthusiasm for being part of the project. Robinson mentioned he had previously watched one or two episodes of the show. He decided to finish the entire series after that initial viewing. This indicated a strong appreciation for the content and storytelling.

He recalled receiving a call from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. This direct invitation from the creators made him eager to accept the role immediately. His brief appearance in The Boys serves as another testament to his versatility. He viewed the experience as a positive addition to his diverse portfolio. The opportunity to work within such a popular sandbox was a highlight of his career.

In the latest episode titled Turkey Can Be This, Robinson's character makes light of a running back breaking Reggie's scoring record. The episode reveals a Romeo and Juliet-esque relationship on TV in front of the Dinkins' family Thanksgiving. This plot point highlights the complexity of the relationships in the show. Robinson's performance adds depth to the holiday gathering scenarios. The episode showcases the sharp writing that defines the series.

His overall sentiment regarding The Boys was one of gratitude and excitement. He viewed the experience as a cool opportunity to join the project. The direct invitation from the creators underscored his desire to be involved. Robinson's enthusiasm for the project reflects his continued engagement with high-profile productions. He appreciates the chance to work in various genres and formats.

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins continues to draw attention for its ensemble cast. Robinson's character Jerry Basmati provides a compelling counterpoint to Tracy Morgan's Reggie. The rivalry between them drives much of the comedic tension in the series. Viewers can expect more petty and hilarious interactions between the two. The show's success relies on this dynamic between the leads.

Robinson's ability to improvise and play within the scripted framework has been praised by colleagues. The environment allows for creativity without sacrificing narrative structure. This approach has resulted in memorable moments for the audience. The balance between scripted lines and spontaneous reactions keeps the show fresh. Fans appreciate the authenticity of the performances on screen.

The actor's career spans multiple successful franchises and roles. From Brooklyn Nine-Nine to The Boys, Robinson has demonstrated his range. His latest role continues to showcase his comedic talents. The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins benefits from his presence. The series gains credibility and star power with his involvement. His dedication to character development is evident in every scene.

Interviews with Robinson provide insight into the creative process of the show. He highlights the importance of the writing team in shaping his character. The collaboration between actors and writers creates a cohesive product. This synergy is visible in the final broadcast episodes. The audience can sense the genuine connection between the performers.

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The upcoming episodes promise to expand on the existing rivalries and relationships. Craig Robinson's Jerry Basmati is poised to be a key player in future storylines. His interactions with the rest of the cast will be watched closely. The show's narrative is evolving in interesting directions. Viewers are eager to see how the conflicts resolve.

Robinson's comments about Tracy Morgan highlight the respect they have for each other. Their onscreen rivalry is a reflection of their professional chemistry. This mutual respect enhances the quality of their performances. It creates a compelling dynamic that keeps audiences engaged. The show thrives on this energetic exchange between the stars.

The impact of Robinson's role extends beyond just the comedy. It adds layers to the family dynamics portrayed in the series. Jerry Basmati is not just a rival but a complex character. His actions have consequences that ripple through the story. This depth is what makes the show stand out in the current television landscape.

Fans of Craig Robinson will find much to enjoy in his latest work. His performance is a testament to his skills as an actor. He continues to take on challenging and rewarding roles. The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins is a prime example of this. It showcases his ability to bring characters to life with humor and heart.

The show's creators have crafted a world that feels both familiar and new. Robinson's character fits seamlessly into this environment. His contributions are valued by the cast and crew. The collaborative spirit on set is evident in the final product. This environment allows for the best possible performances.

As the series progresses, the stakes for Reggie and Jerry continue to rise. Their rivalry is more than just a running gag. It is a central theme that drives the narrative forward. Robinson's portrayal adds nuance to this ongoing conflict. The audience is invested in the outcome of their competition.

The integration of Robinson's character into the Dinkins family adds to the show's appeal. His interactions with other family members provide additional comedic moments. The Thanksgiving episode is a prime example of this. It brings together the characters in a high-stakes setting. The performance is a highlight of the season so far.

Robinson's enthusiasm for the project is contagious. He clearly enjoys working with the cast and crew. This positive attitude translates to the screen. The energy he brings to each scene is palpable. It elevates the overall quality of the show. Viewers can feel the passion behind the performance.

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins is shaping up to be a standout series. Craig Robinson's contribution is a significant part of its success. His character Jerry Basmati is a fan favorite. The rivalry with Tracy Morgan is a major draw for viewers. The show has a bright future ahead.

Robinson's reflections on his past work provide context for his current role. He has a history of playing memorable characters. His ability to adapt to different genres is impressive. The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins is another example of his talent. He continues to prove why he is one of the most relevant comedic actors.