Craig Revel Horwood Defends Strictly Come Dancing Hosts Amid Format Change Rumors

Judge Craig Revel Horwood insists Strictly Come Dancing hosting trio will remain unchanged, dismissing viewer backlash and BBC format concerns with firm support for Josh Widdicombe, Emma Willis and Johannes Radebe.

Craig Revel Horwood has publicly rejected claims that the hosting lineup on Strictly Come Dancing requires alteration, asserting that current presenters Josh Widdicombe, Emma Willis and Johannes Radebe have successfully adapted to their new roles. Despite widespread reports suggesting BBC executives are evaluating a major format overhaul for the upcoming series due to negative viewer reception, the longtime judge maintains that the current structure is working effectively.

Host Lineup Stability And Viewer Reaction

The television landscape for Strictly Come Dancing underwent its most significant transformation in recent years when the network announced the departure of long-standing hosts and introduction of the new trio. Initial feedback from audiences has been mixed, with some critics arguing that the dynamic has not yet resonated with the traditional fanbase. However, sources within the production circle indicate that the network is actively considering options to make the broadcast 'slicker' when the show returns next year.

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Revel Horwood directly addressed these circulating rumors during an interview with the Daily Mail, stating unequivocally that he sees no justification for removing any of the three presenters from the screen. He compared the current磨合 period to a new family settling in, noting that while introductions can take a few weeks to harmonize, the current synergy is now strong. The judge expressed his personal enjoyment of the current setup, emphasizing that the hosts have found their collective rhythm and confidence.

Defense Against Online Criticism And Troll Culture

The choreographer and judge is well accustomed to public scrutiny, having cultivated a reputation for bluntness that has frequently sparked online debate. He dismissed the validity of much of the negative commentary received over his career, suggesting that many critics lack proper journalistic training or literary background. Revel Horwood argued that possessing an online platform does not inherently qualify an individual to offer authoritative criticism, and he chooses to ignore such noise.

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He clarified that his on-screen persona, often described as harsh or demanding, is a professional performance tailored for the judging panel. In his private life, he describes himself as significantly more approachable and pleasant, a contrast that often surprises those who only know him through his television appearances. This separation between his professional duties and personal demeanor allows him to maintain perspective when facing backlash.

Home Renovations And Personal Milestones In Northamptonshire

Outside of the television studio, Revel Horwood is heavily invested in a major residential project in Northamptonshire. He and his fiancé, Jonathan Myring, purchased a seven-bedroom historic mansion from the nineteenth century in 2021 and have been undertaking a comprehensive renovation of the property. The judge described the construction process as stressful but ultimately rewarding, as the couple aims to create their dream home.

The couple had initially planned to marry three years prior to the current period, but the duration of the building works necessitated a delay. They are now rushing to complete at least two rooms by the holiday season to host a Christmas gathering. With his immediate family residing in Australia, Revel Horwood has invited local villagers from the Northamptonshire area to celebrate the festive season with them, turning the home into a community hub.

Festive Campaigns And Community Engagement In Manchester

In addition to his residential projects, Revel Horwood participated in a festive campaign with Fox's Biscuits, joining residents on Grey Street in Stalybridge for a community light switch-on event. The campaign aimed to foster generosity and community spirit during the holiday season, transforming the local area with a spectacular display of lights. Revel Horwood found personal significance in the location, noting that his three-times-great-grandfather was born in the area.

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He described the event in Manchester as a fantastic opportunity to reconnect with his ancestral roots and celebrate with the local community. The campaign highlighted the role of traditional brands in bringing people together, using the illumination of Grey Street as a focal point for local celebration. This engagement demonstrates his continued involvement in community events alongside his primary duties on the popular dance competition series.