His wife, Hannah Storms, announced his death Thursday.

Melvin paid tribute to the sportscaster at the end of Thursday’s broadcast alongside co-stars Dylan Dreyer and Al Roker, choking up as he remembered Hicks as a “devoted” father and husband.

Craig Melvin became emotional on “Today” as he paid tribute to his NBC colleague Dan Hicks after his sudden death at age 64. The NBC sportscaster died at age 64. Hicks is seen here during THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. , in May 2011.

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“In a statement this morning, Hannah called her husband endlessly kind, thoughtful, funny, said there are simply no words to express how much he will be missed,” Melvin said. “Our thoughts are with Hannah and those three adorable girls, and over the years, they’ve become part of our family. ”Melvin paid tribute to his late NBC colleague during Thursday’s broadcast, remembering him as a “devoted” father and husband.

TODAY “So, he will be missed, he will be sorely missed,” the news anchor concluded, with tears in his eyes. Hicks was the play-by-play announcer for Notre Dame football and covered 16 Olympic Games for NBC, going all the way back to 1992. He was a well-known figure in the golf world, as he had led NBC Sports’ coverage of the PGA Tour since 2000. Hicks led NBC Sports’ PGA Tour coverage starting in 2000.

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Hicks covered the third round of The Players Championship in May 2008, as seen above. Hicks had been part of the NBC family for over two decades. In the past, he and Melvin had closely collaborated, especially when covering the Olympics and various sports specials on the network.

“Our family is heartbroken by the sudden and unexpected passing of Dan following an acute illness. He was a devoted husband of over 30 years, loving father to our three daughters, and cherished friend to so many,” his wife, Storm,“Dan was truly one of a kind, and, quite simply, the person everyone wanted to be around. When he walked into a room, he brought the energy, the laughter, and the people together.

He was endlessly kind, thoughtful and funny, and he made everyone feel like they mattered. ” He began his career in 1984. “Our three daughters and I are heartbroken.

We are grateful for the love and support surrounding our family during this incredibly difficult time. There are simply no words to express how much he will be missed,” the statement concluded. Hicks began his career in 1984 working at various local news stations in Arizona. He met his wife while working for CNN in 1989.

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Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Craig Melvin became emotional on"Today" as he paid tribute to his NBC colleague Dan Hicks after his sudden death at age 64. The NBC sportscaster died at age 64. Hicks is seen here during THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

, in May 2011. Melvin paid tribute to his late NBC colleague during Thursday's broadcast, remembering him as a"devoted" father and husband. TODAY Hicks led NBC Sports' PGA Tour coverage starting in 2000. Hicks covered the third round of The Players Championship in May 2008, as seen above.

Hicks had been part of the NBC family for over two decades. He began his career in 1984.