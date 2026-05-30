Craig Ferguson to Host CNN Original 'American on Purpose': Where to Stream New Series Online

The former 'Late Late Show' host is traveling nationwide to explore the defining ideas — and contradictions — at the United States' core.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.is a documentary-style five-parter exploring topics like the First Amendment, individualism, capitalism, patriotism and the immigrant experience.

Throughout the series, the formertravels coast-to-coast, examining myth vs. reality with help from some familiar faces along the way: Jay Leno, Tiffany Haddish and Jason Biggs, to name a few. The new show shares a name withpremieres on Saturday, May 30 at 9 p.m. PT/ET on CNN, and airs over five weeks, concluding on Saturday, June 27. For those without CNN,offers one of the most wallet-friendly ways to watch the series live online. More on Sling’s streaming packages below.

: Sling Orange, Sling Blue and Sling Orange + Blue, with the first two starting at $45.99 per month, and the bundle plan at $60.99 per month. The Orange plan also offers aSling Orange is the best option for sports and family networks, with access to 30-plus live channels including ESPN, Disney Channel and, of course, CNN. Sling Blue is geared towards news and entertainment, offering 40-plus live channels including Bravo, USA, Discovery and, once again, CNN.

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