Craig Conover Responds to Naomie Olindo Pregnancy News

Craig Conover addresses whether he will congratulate ex Naomie Olindo on her pregnancy with new partner Billy Haire, revealing his current relationship status with the Southern Charm star.

Craig Conover addressed questions regarding his ex-partner Naomie Olindo's recent pregnancy announcement during a Thursday, November 12 episode of his show. The Southern Charm alum noted that he has not yet contacted the Bravo star to celebrate the news, despite acknowledging their friendly current relationship status.

Craig Conover Pregnancy Response

Conover, 37, explained that his delay in reaching out was due to his belief that they are already on good terms as friends. He stated that he planned to wait for a natural opportunity to see her in person but conceded that sending a digital message was the appropriate course of action. He confirmed he would text her immediately after the show aired, adding that he is genuinely happy for her and her new family.

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Olindo Haire Relationship Timeline

Olindo, 34, recently shared the news of her pregnancy with husband Billy Haire on social media last month. She posted a message in French reading "Bébé Billy à Bord," which translates to "Baby Billy on Board." She described feeling incredibly lucky and shocked to enter this new chapter of life while expressing solidarity with those still hoping to conceive.

Olindo and Haire have a complex history that predates their current engagement. Haire was previously married to model Brooks Nader, with whom he had a tumultuous relationship that began with a disastrous first date. The former couple met in 2015 and remained together until their divorce was finalized.

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Conover Olindo Dating History

Before meeting Haire, Olindo was widely known for her on-screen romance with Conover. The couple made their Bravo debut together in 2016, where their relationship was documented through various highs, lows, and public feuds. Their storyline became a central part of the Southern Charm narrative during their time on the series.

Conover remarked that it is not irregular for former couples to avoid congratulating each other on major life events. He emphasized that he does not intend to remain in Olindo's daily life but will continue to support her from a distance. He expressed confidence that she is doing well without his presence in her life.

Brooks Nader Past Marriage

The conversation around Olindo's pregnancy also brought attention to Haire's previous marriage to Nader. Nader, 29, previously shared details about her divorce from Haire on The Viall Files podcast in August 2025. She described the experience as shaping her significantly and noted that leaving the relationship was a difficult decision made despite lingering affection.

Nader revealed that she was just 19 years old when she met Haire in New York. She stayed with him for eight years until she was 27, describing the end of their marriage as one of the hardest decisions of her life. Her comments highlight the long-term impact of Haire's previous relationship before his current union with Olindo.

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The current dynamic between Conover and Olindo reflects a mature transition from their previous romantic involvement. Conover's willingness to send a congratulatory message indicates a respectful closure to their past relationship. Fans of Southern Charm and The Summer House are now focused on Olindo's upcoming journey as she prepares for motherhood with Haire.