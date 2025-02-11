Craft Beer Industry Faces Crisis: More Closures Than Openings

For the first time, the U.S. craft beer industry is witnessing more brewery closures than new openings due to rising costs and changing consumer habits. This trend poses a significant threat to the sector's growth and future.

The U.S. craft beer industry is experiencing a concerning trend: more closures than new openings for the first time. This shift comes as rising costs and evolving consumer drinking habits put significant pressure on small breweries. The Brewers Association reports that breweries are grappling with increased expenses for grain, raw materials, and shipping, while beer sales are declining nationwide.

These challenges for craft breweries originated during the COVID-19 pandemic and have persisted as economic conditions have transformed. 'The pandemic obviously also had secondary ripples for the economy, for supply chains, and it changed consumer patterns overall,' stated Bart Watson, president and CEO of the Brewers Association, in an interview with FOX Business. Watson observed that while bars and restaurants are witnessing spending levels comparable to pre-pandemic times, consumer behavior has shifted. More individuals are opting for to-go orders and delivery rather than enjoying beers in taprooms.Last year, beer sales dropped 2% nationwide, with Colorado experiencing a 3% decline, according to the Colorado Liquor Enforcement Division. Watson pointed out that some of the most severely affected regions are states with a high concentration of breweries. 'Some of the most challenged regions are some of the most developed, like here in Colorado, the Pacific Northwest, and the West Coast in general,' Watson shared with FOX Business





