Outbreaks of measles, cyclosporiasis, Ebola and hantavirus exposed a weakened U.S. public health response.

It’s tough to tally the injuries or deaths that don’t happen thanks to seat belts, lead testing, smoking bans and vaccines.

“It is the invisibility paradox,” says Georges Benjamin, CEO of the American Public Health Association in Washington, D.C. “We are invisible because when our best work is done, nothing happens. ” But when disaster strikes — say, an outbreak or a pandemic — people take notice. This year’s outbreaks of measles, Ebola, hantavirus and cyclosporiasis brought recent federal reductions into focus — and exposed cracks in a system that aims to keep people healthy.

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For years, that system functioned “reasonably well” despite chronic underfunding, Benjamin says.

“But since the Trump administration has come on board, they have really made the system at all levels much more dysfunctional. ”Two stalwarts of U.S. public health — the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — have lost between 20 and 30 percent of their staff, due largely to layoffs and early retirements. They have had to scale back, pause or cancel crucial disease-tracking programs at home and abroad.

Some CDC divisions don’t have enough staff to function. And both agencies haveCombined with deep cuts to international aid, that has stymied efforts to contain infectious disease outbreaks around the world, with Ebola in particular going undetected for months, public health experts say. Domestically, 2026 saw a record-breaking measles outbreak, with some 5,412 confirmed cases as of November 12.

That’s more than double last year’s count, and it is theAgainst a backdrop of shifting federal vaccine guidance, fewer children are receiving the MMR shot that prevents measles. Roughly 92 percent of kindergartners across the United States had gotten the vaccine in the 2025–2026 school year, down from 95 percent in the 2019–2020 school year, according to the CDC.

At least 95 percent of people in a community need to be vaccinated to prevent the measles virus from sparking an outbreak.

“The fact that we are spending so much time and energy when we have a reliable vaccine is very disconcerting,” says Lori Handy, a pediatric infectious diseases physician and associate director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Such issues do not bode well for the future.

Public health is tested during times of crisis, and the world will eventually face another pandemic, says Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.

“We’ve not responded in a way that would give me confidence that the public health system … is prepared for what’s coming down the pike. ”On the heels of multiple 2025 outbreaks, measles continued to wallop parts of the United States this year. Communities in South Carolina, Utah and Wisconsin have been among the hardest hit, with sporadic outbreaks also popping up in other states. Until August, however, none of this year’s outbreaks had turned deadly.

That all changed in Pennsylvania. About a quarter of this year’s cases stem from an outbreak in central Pennsylvania, where the virus has spread widely in communities with low vaccination rates. Since April, seven people in the state have died, including two infants too young to be vaccinated. The CDC has so far attributed just six deaths to measles, despite the insistence of Pennsylvania state public health officials.

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Three children died of measles in November in New York and Wisconsin. As of November 12, U.S. health officials recorded 5,412 measles cases for 2026. The last time this many cases were recorded was 1991, nearly a decade before the disease was eliminated from the country. Measles spreads like wildfire, and one sick person can infect more than a dozen others in an unvaccinated community.

While milder symptoms include fever and a hallmark full-body rash, infection can lead to pneumonia, brain swelling and even death. Statistically, the virus kills one to three out of every 1,000 infected people. The United States eliminated measles in 2000, thanks to the MMR vaccine.

“Elimination” means the virus was not spreading widely, and any outbreaks were controlled within a year. But dropping vaccination rates have reestablished the conditions to sustain multiple outbreaks — and may have done soIn the wake of losing measles elimination status in November, beating back the the virus again “will take a true change in the public’s trust of health care,” Handy says.

That means figuring out how to get people vaccinated — and to encourage them to work with public health officials on testing and contact tracing after exposure. During the 2009–2010 school year, 20 states had MMR vaccination rates equal to or above 95 percent among kindergartners. Just 10 states hit that threshold for 2025–2026, and 18 states had vaccination rates below 90 percent.

It has been more than three decades since measles caused widespread outbreaks in the United States, and many have never experienced the devastation it can cause. When one community hears about an outbreak halfway across the country, “it still feels very foreign,” Handy says. When the threat feels far away, people are not likely to line up to get a vaccine.

Yet measles is so contagious that one unvaccinated traveler can bring the virus back home and spark an outbreak in their own community. Even with the recent spike in cases, there is hope vaccination rates can catch up, says Cornell University epidemiologist Ana Bento. She points to California and New York, which experienced outbreaks in 2015 and 2018; they ended non-medical exemptions for school vaccinations shortly thereafter. Both states now have vaccination rates above 95 percent in kindergartners.

“This is not a tipping point where there’s no coming back,” Bento says. If measles exposed the consequences of long-simmering vaccine hesitancy, then this summer’s cyclosporiasis outbreak was a quick lesson in food safety screening.on September 11, some 570 people had been hospitalized and two had died. Another 8,113 cyclosporiasis infections have not been traced back to any source.

“ was one of those events where you felt like the cracks showed,” Handy says. But it isn’t easy to track the origins of foodborne illness. Typically, local and state public health officials report cases to the CDC — and investigate the outbreak, with the agency lending support as needed. If patient interviews reveal the culprit to be produce, dairy or packaged food, the CDC contacts the FDA, which identifies the producer and the distribution area — and coordinates recalls.

The FDA also conducts on-the-ground investigations at the farms and processing facilities that supplied the food. It can take weeks to identify which contaminated foods are behind a foodborne illness outbreak. Each outbreak is different and timing can depend on the pathogen, laboratory evidence and availability of records, an FDA spokesperson told.

After Michigan health officials notified CDC that something was amiss on June 25, it was another 21 days before federal officials announced a possible culprit: shredded lettuce ultimately traced to a Taylor Farms processing facility in Mexico. Of more than 20,000 cyclosporiasis cases reported this year, nearly 13,000 occurred across 21 states, with the preponderance of them in the Midwest. The FDA aims to complete investigations as soon as possible.

But delays in agency reporting early in the investigation led to unnecessary confusion about which foods to avoid in which states, said Sarah Sorscher, director of regulatory affairs at the Washington, D.C. –based Center for Science in the Public Interest, at a July 16 news briefing.

“It’s a perfect storm for viral news. A lot of people have been posting on social media about avoiding fruits and vegetables, which is not good public health messaging. ” Sorscher applauded the dedication of public servants working to contain the outbreak. But she said they were working with inadequate support.

“These programs are completely overwhelmed by the scale and scope of the work of solving and communicating these novel emerging outbreaks with a dwindling set of resources. ” Due in part to funding squeezes, in 2025 the CDC stopped mandatory surveillance of six foodborne pathogens, including the single-celled parasite that causes cyclosporiasis,. Speaking at the July 16 news briefing, epidemiologist Barbara Kowalcyk of George Washington University’s Institute for Food Safety and Nutrition Security in Washington, D.C.

, noted that half of CDC’s food safety budget goes to states to support surveillance and other programs. Yet that budget has remained flat for nearly a decade. FDA investigations have also been impacted, with foreign food inspections at historical lows.

In the case of cyclosporiasis, delays gathering testing supplies and getting clearance from the Mexican government meant it took nearly a month for FDA investigators to arrive in Mexico once the source of the outbreak was identified, according to the. Once there, inspectors found the parasite in a wastewater tank at a Taylor Farms processing plant — and in a drainage ditch at a farm that supplied the lettuce.

Sinceinfects only humans, the probable contaminant was sewage from a source that has yet to be identified. Without knowing the source of the contamination, it’s hard to know how to stop the parasite from reaching produce in the future, says Francisco Diez-Gonzalez, a food microbiologist at the University of Georgia in Athens.

“It leaves us with the feeling that we most likely are going to have something similar next year. ” — have popped up this year, but not at a rate that’s out of the ordinary, says Diez-Gonzalez, who served on the U.S. National Advisory Committee on Microbiological Criteria for Foods before the Trump administration disbanded it in 2025. That suggests the sky isn’t falling, though he and others are concerned about our future ability to quickly contain outbreaks.

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“We may see cases, but it’s not that they are disappearing,” Diez-Gonzalez says. “We will not be able to detect them because we don’t have the resources. ”When the WHO announced in May that an Ebola outbreak had erupted in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the virus had been simmering for months. People in the mining town of Mongbwalu, where the outbreak was first detected, began.

Armed conflict in the region has made the outbreak response difficult, says the WHO, and some aid workers and health facilities have been attacked. Confirmed Ebola cases as of November 15, 2026. To date, 5,593 people have died, and 3,109 have recovered As cases and death counts soared in May, health officials scrambled to test a backlog of patient samples for Bundibugyo virus, the species behind what has become theever recorded.

As of November 15, there were 11,432 confirmed cases and 5,593 deaths. Roughly 3,109 people have recovered. Cases have also been detected in France, Uganda, Kenya and Nigeria. Before the outbreak, the United States significantly scaled back international aid that once flowed from USAID and the CDC.

Such cuts may have hampered Ebola monitoring before the outbreak was declared — and affected infection control measures such as contact tracing, says infectious disease physician Krutika Kuppalli of UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. Kuppalli led an Ebola treatment unit in Sierra Leone during the 2014–2016 outbreak, the largest ever recorded. At the time, the CDC sent 1,450 physicians, epidemiologists and other experts to help out in affected areas.

So far around 500 CDC employees stationed in the United States and abroad have responded to the current outbreak. By September, the U.S. State Department pledged $887 million toward the purchase of personal protective equipment and the building of new Ebola treatment units. That’s roughly a third of the total amount sent during the 2014–2016 outbreak. Still, earlier investments in public health could have saved lives and helped minimize transmission, Kuppalli says.

Information-sharing has also been a huge problem, Kuppalli says. Prior to the second Trump administration, U.S. health officials were in constant contact with WHO teams that shared information about cases and contact-tracing efforts. After the United States withdrew from the WHO in January 2025, CDC officials had to coordinate with other groups such as UNICEF, the United Nations Children’s Fund.

Nevertheless, there has been some progress toward developing treatments and vaccines. Researchers in Congo are testing whether antivirals and engineered antibodies can stave off severe disease and death in people infected with Bundibugyo virus, and whether those treatments can protect people after exposure. In October, a large clinical trial began testing a vaccine that is already approved against the species that caused the 2014–2016 outbreak.

Kuppalli and colleagues argued in September in the Two Bundibugyo-specific vaccines are poised to join the new trial after early evidence in animals and people showed the shots are safe — and suggested they may be protective. Conditions have improved in some parts of Congo, according to the WHO. But there are still hundreds of new cases per week, and other countries should be prepared to respond quickly if the virus crosses borders.

“The longer this outbreak continues, the more opportunities the virus has to reach new communities,” Kuppalli says.was in for a rough voyage the moment it set off from Ushuaia, Argentina, on April 1. A passenger on the small ship had, 13 people were infected and three people had died. Public health experts say a lagging U.S. response let other countries take the lead — and suggests the country is not prepared for future epidemics.

It’s unclear how the first patient, who died on April 11, was infected. Another patient died on the ship, and a third — who was allowed to board a plane — died in South Africa. Thirteen people aboard the cruise ship M.V. Hondius fell ill with a rare hantavirus in April and May; three later died.

More than 300 high-risk contacts, including people who spent more than 15 minutes with an infected individual, were quarantined and monitored across 33 countries and territories. None of them got sick. Nor did another 336 low-risk contacts who had brief encounters with someone who fell ill, and who monitored themselves for symptoms. The United States’ severed relationship with the WHO “in many ways hampered the hantavirus outbreak response,” says Benjamin, of the American Public Health Association.

Before 2025, U.S. experts frequently received information about emerging health threats from the organization. But confusion over who government officials could talk to likely resulted in knowledge gaps and communication delays, Benjamin says.

“CDC was not engaged as early on as they needed to be on that outbreak. ” Instead, other countries including Spain, South Africa, Argentina and Chile played leading roles. After scientists in South Africa determined that Andes hantavirus was behind the outbreak on May 2, passengers disembarked in mid-May in Tenerife, Spain, where health officials screened for symptoms and helped people travel home..

And controversy erupted over uneven U.S. quarantine practices, with some people forced to remain for weeks in quarantine units in Omaha, Neb. , while others remained at home.

“There was nothing standard” about the protocols, Osterholm says. “Almost everybody got a different approach. ” The outbreak, which ended July 2, was quickly contained in part because Andes hantavirus isn’t very contagious. Of more than 50 known hantaviruses, Andes hantavirus is the only one known to spread from person to person.

Although some rare superspreaders transmit the virus to others through casual contact, transmission typically happens through close contact, such as spending long periods of time together or kissing. It would have been harder to stop a pathogen that spreads easily through the air, Osterholm says.

“By the time that they recognized what was going on, transmission would have already occurred. ” The international collaboration had some successes, says virologist Gustavo Palacios of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City. Experts in South Africa “kept digging when everything was negative,” he says, until they finally identified Andes hantavirus as the cause. — and other zoonotic illnesses like Ebola — will make the jump from animals to humans.

Dense cities can make it easier for diseases to spread. And such threats don’t disappear when funding for studying them dries up. ] is that outbreak response depends on the knowledge and the relationships that already exist before the event,” Palacios says. Of the billions of viruses on Earth, just a few hundred pose threats to people.

With enough resources, researchers can work together to learn as much as possible about those pathogens and be better prepared when a new one emerges — just as previous work on coronaviruses made the“We will not always know in advance which will become important,” Palacios says. But by not tracking rare threats that could one day become larger problems, “we are shooting ourselves in the foot. ”