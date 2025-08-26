Cracker Barrel Responds to Backlash Over Logo and Restaurant Renovations

Cracker Barrel issued a statement addressing customer criticism regarding its redesigned logo and updated restaurant interiors. The company emphasized its commitment to core values, familiar elements, and the continued presence of Uncle Herschel.

Cracker Barrel released a statement on Monday addressing customer backlash over its new logo and restaurant renovations. The company acknowledged that it could have done a better job communicating its intentions and values amidst the controversy. Cracker Barrel emphasized that its core values , such as hard work, family, and scratch-cooked meals, remain unchanged.

The company reassured customers that beloved elements like rocking chairs, welcoming fires, and vintage Americana decor are here to stay. They also reaffirmed the enduring presence of their iconic mascot, Uncle Herschel, stating that he will continue to grace menus, road signs, and the country store. The company stressed that their primary focus is on providing quality food and maintaining a comfortable, community-oriented atmosphere for their guests. They acknowledged the importance of adapting to new platforms and engaging with future generations while staying true to their heritage. They apologized for any missteps and expressed a commitment to listening to customer feedback and continuously improving





