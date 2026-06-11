Cracked Oura: A Free Alternative to the Oura Ring Subscription

Cracked Oura is a free app that allows users to access and analyze the data from the Oura Ring, a smart ring that tracks various health metrics. By eliminating the subscription cost, Cracked Oura makes owning an Oura Ring less financially burdensome.

Fitness trackers are popular but expensive. Cracked Oura aims to make owning an Oura ring less financially burdensome by eliminating the subscription cost . Cracked Oura reads and analyzes the data from the Oura Ring , providing graphs and charts similar to the official Oura dashboard.

It also offers AI functionality and allows users to access local LLMs in a chatbot-style interface to ask questions about their data. Cracked Oura is legal due to Oura's policies and laws in various territories. Users can access their data as a CSV file, but only those with a paid membership get access to Shareable Reports and Trends data





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Fitness Trackers Oura Ring Subscription Cost Data Analysis AI Functionality Local Llms

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