The state Public Utilities Commission on Thursday approved a half-billion-dollar PG&E rate hike starting next year, despite concerns by ratepayer groups that the hike comes as the utility is putting off spending $2 billion.

The state Public Utilities Commission on Thursday approved a half-billion-dollar PG&E rate hike starting next year, despite concerns by ratepayer groups that the hike comes as the utility is putting off spending $2 billion.

The state Public Utilities Commission on Thursday approved a half-billion-dollar PG&E rate hike starting next year, despite concerns by ratepayer groups that the hike comes as the utility is putting off spending $2 billion. The $456 million hike – approved unanimously – will add about $6 per month to the average bill. Approving it now, commissioners contend, will help “smooth out” the potential for “rate shock.

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”Ratepayer groups say that if all the rate increases currently being considered end up being approved, that shock could be a big one, with average rates jumping $37 per month higher. Critics questioned the just approved hike as hitting the same year the utility is planning to defer $2 billion spending on capital projects. PG&E’s CEO Patti Poppe said the utility was putting off that expenditure to account for financing uncertainties associated with future wildfire liability.

Under the now authorized rate increase, rates will go up about 3% in January. The electrical rate hike will be partly offset by lower gas rates. Proponents of the hike approved Thursday argued that allowing PG&E to start collecting higher rates in January would “smooth” out the impact of rate increases next year.

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Regulators say the interim increase now could end up saving between $13.6 million to $21 million on financing costs, according to the commission’s proposed decision authorizing the early or “interim” rate increase. CPUC commissioners noted that PG&E must justify its spending and any rate hikes authorized in advance can be clawed back if the utility doesn’t end up spending the money.

But ratepayer groups, including Consumer Watchdog, argued against the interim rate hike as relying on financial assumptions “that PG&E itself has abandoned” when it put off spending the $2 billion. The commission’s ratepayer watchdog arm, Cal Advocates, filed a motion last month urging that the rate increase be put on hold until more is known which projects are being put off and whether those projects had already been paid for out prior rate hikes.

Under the rules, undergrounding would be prioritized based on wildfire risk reduction, reliability and cost-effectiveness. For example, undergrounding would be weight against less expensive protections like covering lines with insulation to prevent sparking fires. PG&E currently plans to bury a total of 7,000 miles of lines, down from its original goal of 10,000 miles. The utility has undergrounded about 1,500 miles so far, with its current goal of burying 5,000 more miles.

Under the new rules, the utility has indicated, it would only be able to bury 1,100 more miles.