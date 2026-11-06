CPSC Recalls HAIARA W5 PRO Power Banks After 600 Fire Reports

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission urges immediate disposal of HAIARA Model W5 PRO power banks following 600 incident reports involving explosions and burns.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued an urgent warning advising consumers to immediately cease use of the HAIARA Model W5 PRO power banks. This directive follows the agency receiving six hundred reports of fire, explosion, burn injuries, and property damage associated with the devices.

HAIARA Model W5 PRO Safety Violations

The specific model under scrutiny is the black, twenty-watt portable charger that lacks a visible HAIARA brand name on the unit itself. Identification relies on a side label that reads Model W5 PRO and displays no date code. These units were distributed through major online retailers including Amazon and Newegg.com.

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Manufactured in China, the products present a significant hazard due to internal battery failures. The CPSC noted that the manufacturer failed to respond to agency requests for information or cooperation in a voluntary recall. This lack of communication has left regulators to manage the public safety threat independently.

Retailer Responses and Liability Issues

Reaction from online sellers has been mixed, creating confusion for consumers seeking refunds or returns. Mitrytech, an Amazon seller of the device, agreed to participate in a recall effort. In contrast, seller Geralde-US did not respond to requests, and Woot explicitly refused to conduct a recall for the hazardous products.

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The CPSC stated that no further sales or giveaways of these items are permitted. The agency is holding retailers accountable for removing the dangerous inventory from circulation. Consumers who purchased the devices through these channels must now navigate different levels of assistance from the respective sellers.

Proper Disposal of Defective Lithium Batteries

Owners must not dispose of the recalled power banks in regular trash or general recycling bins. The devices contain lithium-ion batteries which pose a severe fire risk if punctured or crushed. Throwing them in used battery recycling boxes at retail stores is also prohibited due to the high thermal instability of the specific cells.

Consumers are instructed to follow local hazardous waste disposal procedures immediately. Proper handling requires isolating the device to prevent accidental ignition during transport. This specific protocol differs from standard battery recycling because of the known defects in the HAIARA W5 PRO units.

Incident Statistics and Injury Reports

The volume of reported incidents highlights the severity of the defect. The agency documented six hundred total events involving thermal runaway. These included three specific reports of burn injuries to users and nine cases of significant property damage to homes or vehicles.

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The CPSC continues to investigate the root cause of the thermal incidents. The agency urges all owners to inspect their devices and stop using them immediately. Disposal must occur promptly to eliminate the risk of fire in residential or commercial settings.