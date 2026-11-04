CPS Analysis: Youth Hiring Costs Surge 31% Amid Labour Policy Shift

New Centre for Policy Studies data reveals youth employment costs have risen sharply since Labour took power, contributing to a slump in job vacancies and rising unemployment rates.

New analysis from the Centre for Policy Studies indicates that the cost of employing young people has surged at three times the rate of inflation since the Labour Party assumed power. The think-tank report highlights a significant divergence between wage growth and general price increases, creating a challenging environment for businesses attempting to hire staff under the age of twenty-one.

Employment Costs Outpace Inflation Rates

The study calculates that taking on a worker aged twenty-one or older now costs employers twenty percent more than it did previously. For individuals aged eighteen to twenty, the financial burden on hiring entities has increased by thirty-one percent. These figures stand in stark contrast to inflation, which accumulated to just ten percent over the same timeframe, suggesting that policy-driven costs are driving the disparity rather than general market forces.

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Impact Of National Living Wage Increases

A primary driver of these elevated expenses is the sharp rise in the national minimum wage combined with increased employer national insurance contributions following fiscal measures by Chancellor Rachel Reeves. Between 2024 when Labour came to power and 2027 when further adjustments are scheduled, the cost of employing a full-time worker on the national living wage will increase by £4,462. This represents a twenty percent jump that includes both higher wage rates and the additional tax liabilities imposed on businesses.

Specific Burdens On Younger Workers

The financial impact is even more pronounced for those on the national minimum wage, which applies to workers aged eighteen to twenty. The cost of employing this demographic has risen by £4,859, marking a thirty-one percent increase. Although employees under twenty-one are not liable for employer national insurance contributions, their base wage rates have been increasing at a faster pace than those for older workers as part of a government pledge to align the two pay scales.

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Government Response And Commission Advice

Critics argue that these rapid increases make employers less likely to take chances on younger workers, particularly when nearly one million individuals are classified as not in education, employment, or training. In response to these concerns and recommendations from the independent Low Pay Commission, the government recently paused the move to equalize pay rates. Both pay rates will now increase by only 3.9 percent from April next year, acknowledging that demand for young workers has slowed and the risks associated with ambitious rises have increased.

Slump In Job Vacancies And Rising Unemployment

Official figures corroborate the negative trend in the labor market, showing that job vacancies have slumped below 700,000 for the first time since 2014, excluding the pandemic period. Since Labour came to power, vacancies have decreased by 162,000, while unemployment has simultaneously risen by 276,000. Daniel Herring, head of fiscal and economic policy at the Centre for Policy Studies, noted that while John Healey deserves credit for slowing the youth wage rise, the government continues to place pressure on businesses during a difficult economic period.