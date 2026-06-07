Cozy to Crafty: 10 gifts for Mother's Day for every kind of mom

Slippers for the Cozy Mom? A Ninja SLUSHi for the Frozen-Drink-Loving Mom? A digital camera for the Techy Mom? We've got you!

Mother's Day is on Sunday, May 10, and if you need a last-minute gift, you came to the right place. Make it a Mother's Day she'll never forget.

We may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Prices are accurate at the time of publication. There are so many reusable water bottle options out there, but this one is the current fave among Amazon shoppers. Thecomes in a ton of color options and a design that sippers appreciate.

Plus, it comes in so many fun colors!combines 630nm red light for surface renewal with 850nm near-infrared light for deeper skin support. This dual-wavelength design allows deep penetration and energy delivery, helping boost collagen and skin elasticity. Press the 'NIR' button to activate both modes and elevate your skincare routine.

"is the perfect gift. You can read more easily with this Kindle that is compact, lightweight, and can go anywhere with you.so she no longer has to do it all by hand, or she can get rid of the old one she already has. It comes in colors like ice blue and empire red.with RapidChill Technology to make a normal slushi, a frozen coffee, or a boozy frozen cocktail.

Perfect for your mom , and just in time for summer!





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