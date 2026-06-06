Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit is coming to all the consoles and PC on July 15

Spry Fox's most adorable life sim hits the big screens.

came to iOS and Android devices in June 2024, and ever since, fans have been clamoring for a version of the peaceful life sim on bigger screens.

The wait ends soon, as, Epic Games Store, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch and Switch 2 on July 15. Yes, that says Xbox One up there.is an adorable sequel about helping an island of ghost bears remember their pasts and move on, all while leisurely exploring, completing tasks, and customizing your environment and appearance.

You've been stranded on an island of cute bear spirits after a bus crash, and as you slowly make fixes to your busted vehicle, you come closer to reuniting with your lost scout troop. There's an asynchronous gift-giving element inso you can say hi to friends who play, plus fresh companions and events, and a new powerwashing activity that wasn't in the originalat Netflix Games from 2022-2025.

The original Cozy Grove came out in 2021; Netflix purchased Spry Fox in 2022 and publishedwhile under Netflix, and the streamer is still publishing that game on iOS and Android. Like its approach to the





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