Cozy Fall Deals at DSW: Ugg Slippers, Aerosoles Boots and More

Shop TODAY contributor Makho Ndlovu shares top picks, starting at $15.

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Now that fall is in full swing, our sights are set on cozy dressing for both everyday outings and special occasions. DSW has plenty of stylish shoes and accessories to help you refresh your cold-weather wardrobe, so for the latest installment of Step Into Style, we tapped Shop TODAY contributor Makho Ndlovu to share her favorite finds from the retailer’s lineup.

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With boot season officially underway, Ndlovu picked a versatile ankle bootie that can take you from day to night, along with a 90s-inspired tall boot with a chic block heel. For cozy days at home, she also spotted classic suede Ugg slippers for him and her — ideal for lounging at home or for gifting ! Plus, she’s eyeing smaller accessories, from faux fur-trimmed gloves to a shoulder bag with gold accents.

Even better, several of these finds are eligible for 25% off with our exclusiveKeep scrolling to shop Ndlovu’s favorites, plus a few extras our editors are loving. And to score free shipping, make sure you sign up forEvery fall wardrobe needs a great ankle bootie, and this is one of those timeless styles you’ll find yourself reaching for again and again.

From the stacked block heel that feels more stable when you’re on your feet to the cushioned footbed for added comfort, it’s a practical pick for everyday wear. Plus, they come in wide widths and zip on both sides, making them so easy to slip on and off. Ndlovu suggests styling them with jeans, trousers, skirts or even a flowy fall dress — the options are endless, especially since they come in 17 colors and finishes!

From classic neutrals to trendy animal prints, each pair is now 25% off with codeA versatile, sleek knee-high boot designed for everyday comfort with a supportive block heel and stretch construction for an easy fit. Looking for a little added height? From the sturdy block heel to the modern square toe, this pick from Aerosoles is what Ndlovu calls a beautiful combination of style and practicality.

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One of her favorite features is that it comes in both standard and wide-calf options, so you can find a size that fits you comfortably. Not to mention, the brand says they have heel rest technology, which is designed to help distribute your weight more evenly and reduce pressure on the ball of your foot — an especially helpful feature when you’re wearing heels for longer stretches.

Knee-high boots are a great way to make an outfit feel more polished, whether you’re wearing them with jeans, leggings or a sweater dress, and now you can score this fashionable and functional pair for 25% off with codeNothing says cozy season quite like your classic Ugg, and this highly-rated pick makes a great gift for yourself or someone else. Available in three easy-to-wear neutrals, it’s a tried-and-true favorite with a soft suede upper and plush lining that helps keep your feet warm when the temperatures start to drop.

Ndlovu especially loves that you get that comfortable, slipper-like feel, but with a thick platform sole that makes them practical for more than just lounging around the house. Whether you’re grabbing the mail or heading out for a quick errand, you don’t have to change your shoes with this everyday luxury! Don’t think that Ndlovu forgot about the guys! If there’s a man in your life who is impossible to shop for, these comfy slippers make for a great gift.

The easy, slip-on style features a plush wool-blend lining and footbed, so you get that soft, cushioned feel every time you step into them. They’re perfect for chilly mornings, working from home or just relaxing after a long day! Faux fur is everywhere this fall, and these gloves are one of the easiest, most affordable ways to try the trend.

The oversized cuff instantly makes even a basic coat look more polished and put-together, and they also come in a classicif neutrals are more your style. With the holidays around the corner, Ndlovu adds that they’d make the perfect stocking stuffer or little gift for someone who loves fashion.

You don’t have to commit to a big faux fur coat to get the look — sometimes it’s all about the little details, like these gloves that are now 25% off with codeSuede is still huge this fall, especially when it comes to handbags, and Ndlovu loves that this one gives you a luxurious look for less. It’s the perfect everyday size, with enough room for your phone, keys, wallet and other essentials.

Plus, the zip-top closure and interior pockets help keep everything organized. It also comes with a removable shoulder strap, so you can switch up how you carry it depending on the occasion!

From the top handle with gold-tone hardware to the ultra-soft faux-suede material, it’s one of those accessories that can instantly elevate a simple sweater-and-jeans outfit — now for 25% off with codeOnce the cold winter weather fully sets in, seasonal accessories like scarves, mittens and knit headwear go into heavy wardrobe rotation. This cable knit headband makes a nice change from beanies and will keep you warm all season long.

Right now, it’s 25% off with codeFeaturing a breathable upper and available in four colors, these sneakers are an easy choice for daily walks and workouts. Right now, knock 25% off with codeWith the holidays fast approaching, stocking up on a few pairs of tights is worthwhile. This black pair comes in opaque and translucent versions, and both are fleece-lined. Snag a pair at 25% off with codeA slouchy shoulder bag is a wardrobe staple, no matter the season.

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This one has spacious interior pockets and comes in two neutral shades: taupe and chocolate brown. You can score 25% off with codeMary Jane flats are still having a major moment and right now, we’re eyeing this pair. They’re suitable for the office or casual, everyday wear. Plus, they have a comfortable insole and are 25% off with codeThese Adidas sneakers will elevate your everyday T-shirt and jeans, especially in this autumnal wine hue.

They also have a memory foam footbed for comfort, and are 25% off right now with codeEvery closet needs a pair of classic black flats and this pair is truly timeless. Better yet, a tried and true favorite of Shop TODAY associate market editor Audrey Ekman.

“I finally found a pair of leather ballet flats that don’t cut up my heels,” she. “Turns out the secret is the ruched heel with a hidden elastic, which is flexible so it moves with you, and soft, supple leather so there’s no break-in period .

” Give them a try at 25% off with codePenny loafers are a classic, but this pair features an on-trend cinched detail at the front that makes them feel modern, too. We love that they are comfortable without compromising aesthetics, and that they’re 25% off with codeHunter boots are famous for their waterproof construction that doesn’t compromise on style. This Chelsea boot from the brand features flexible elastic fabric at the sides and a convenient pull tab at the back.

I own this western style, and love that I now have a colorful alternative to all the basic black boots in my closet. The block heel offers a nice bit of added heigh, but they are still sturdy enough to keep on during my 30-minute commute home . My only advice is to grab a good pair of paddedI own and love these Frye boots, which feature a flattering wide calf.

I wear them with denim or tights and a skirt, and find that I can dress them up or down with ease. The best part is that I never feel like they’re irritating my heels or giving me blisters, which often happens for me with leather boots. We consulted Shop TODAY lifestyle and fashion contributor Makho Ndlovu, as well as the Shop TODAY editorial team, for items that are editor-approved based on theme, style and seasonality.

To round out the list, we also considered items with high customer ratings. For sponsored content, the Shop TODAY editorial team independently chooses products to recommend that are sold by the retailer . The retailer does not review or approve the content. Our team features a range of qualified experts and contributors in our broadcast segments to reveal the latest in trends, remarkable sale events and all things shopping across a variety of categories.

Products were independently chosen by members of the Shop TODAY team along with Makho Ndlovu.feature allows users to manually select their favorite publishers and news outlets for a more customizable experience tailored directly to the reader. Once you’ve opted to receive our content, you’ll begin seeing more of our recent and trending articles displayed within your Top Stories news feed.. ” Once the box is checked and you’ve refreshed the page, Shop TODAY content will start appearing in your feed.

Erica Marrison is an associate editor at Shop TODAY, where she covers fashion, beauty, deals and more. She joined the team in 2023, contributing to a range of franchises, including Shop This List, which was a finalist for a 2024 Digiday Award.