Coyote vs. Acme Trailer Shows Wile E. Coyote Taking Legal Action Against ACME

A teaser for the live-action animated hybrid comedy Coyote vs. Acme reveals Wile E. Coyote teaming up with a lawyer to sue ACME, with a hilarious Avengers-style tagline.

The official synopsis for the film reads, After decades of being blown to bits by bombs, demolished by dynamite, mangled by magnets, battered by boulders, trampled by trains, tricked by tunnels, sprung by springs, steamrolled by steamrollers, maligned by misfires, bedeviled by bungees, rattled by rockets, backstabbed by bat suits, rocked by rocket skates, upended by unicycles, quaked by quake pills, rubberized by rogue bands, and hurled headlong off every cliff in the Southwest, Wile E. Coyote (Genius) finally fights back.

Teaming up with billboard accident lawyer Kevin Avery (Will Forte), he takes on slick corporate counsel Buddy Crane (John Cena) and ACME, Inc., the profit-obsessed conglomerate behind every one of the Coyote's chaotic catastrophes. The Coyote vs. Acme teaser shows Wile E. Coyote and his legal team meeting a mysterious figure who may help them go up against Acme's lawyer and Forte's former boss, Buddy Crane.

The shadowy figure's long ears and a carrot in his hands make it obvious who he is: Bugs Bunny. However, the funniest part of the teaser comes right before it ends. A message pops up which reads, Bugs Bunny Will Return in Coyote vs. ACME. It is a parody of the Avengers: Doomsday trailers released so far.

The marketing mimics Marvel's now-iconic practice of teasing characters' returns in future installments. Undoubtedly, it's really hilarious how the makers of Coyote vs. Acme simply thought to imbibe this style in their teaser trailer.

As for the upcoming live-action animated hybrid comedy's plot details, the official logline reveals, After enduring years of catastrophic product failures at the hands of ACME, Inc., a tenacious, unemployed coyote uncovers a corporate cover-up and spearheads an unhinged battle against the multinational conglomerate that's been blowing him up in the name of profit. Also, there's a roadrunner. And dynamite.

Helmed by Dave Green, Coyote vs. Acme is based on an article by Ian Frazier, for the New Yorker in 1990, of the same name. The script was penned by Jeremy Slater, Samy Burch, and James Gunn, who is also the producer alongside Chris DeFaria. The film was originally developed by Warner Bros. , but in 2023, the studio allowed its filmmakers to sell the movie to another distributor.

Last year, Ketchup Entertainment acquired the movie's worldwide rights from Warner Bros. The journey of Coyote vs. Acme from shelving to acquisition has been a rollercoaster. Initially, Warner Bros. had planned to write off the film for tax purposes, leading to widespread backlash from fans and filmmakers. The studio reversed its decision and permitted the creators to shop the movie to other buyers.

Ketchup Entertainment stepped in to save the project, ensuring that audiences will finally see the long-anticipated Looney Tunes hybrid. The teaser has generated significant buzz, particularly for its clever use of the Avengers-style tagline. Fans of the classic cartoons have expressed excitement over seeing Wile E. Coyote take a more proactive role, moving beyond his traditional hapless antics.

The blend of live-action and animation promises a fresh take on the beloved characters, while the legal comedy element adds a modern twist. The film stars Will Forte as the lawyer Kevin Avery, John Cena as the corporate counsel Buddy Crane, and features voice work for the animated characters. James Gunn's involvement as a writer and producer has also drawn attention, given his recent success with DC Studios.

Gunn has described the project as a hilarious and heartfelt story that stays true to the spirit of the original cartoons while delivering a compelling narrative. With the official trailer now released, anticipation continues to build for Coyote vs. Acme. The film is expected to hit theaters later this year, offering a nostalgic yet innovative experience for audiences of all ages. The combination of physical comedy, clever writing, and a star-studded cast positions the movie as a potential hit.

Whether it will live up to the legacy of the Looney Tunes remains to be seen, but the early indications are promising. As the tagline suggests, Bugs Bunny will return, and fans cannot wait to see what shenanigans ensue in this long-awaited showdown





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Coyote Vs. Acme Wile E. Coyote Looney Tunes Live-Action Hybrid James Gunn

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