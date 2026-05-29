'Coyote Vs. Acme' Release Sees Ketchup Team With Crowdfunding Specialist Legion M

Crowdfunding company Legion M is teaming with distributor Ketchup Entertainment for the August release of 'Coyote vs. Acme.'

Paul Schrader Sees AI Protagonists Becoming Box Office Draws: “You Do The New Clint Eastwood” Via Text PromptKetchup EntertainmentLaunched in 2016, Legion M is an equity crowdfunded company with more than 60,000 investors and hundreds of thousands of online followers.

It has played a role in the releases of more than 15 films, partnering with Neon , augmenting the distributors’ marketing efforts through direct contact with ticket buyers. The company’s primary mission is to channel the energy and preferences of fans in a challenging theatrical marketplace for marketers of both specialty and wide releases.

Park Chan-Wook Western 'Brigands Of Rattlecreek', With McConaughey, Butler, Pascal And Tang Wei, Selling To Warner Bros' Clockwork Out Of Cannes Marketin a deal said to be in the $50 million range. The live action/animation hybrid is due to hit theaters August 28, and the deal with Legion M means the fans who rescued the film from the dustbin can now become investors in it.scribe Samy Burch, the film is produced by Chris deFaria and DC Studios co-head James Gunn.

The film, whose cast includes Will Forte, John Cena, Lana Condor and Tone Bell,is “exactly the sort of movie Legion M was built for. ” They noted that the film “almost didn’t see the light of day because of the unpredictable nature of the business. As a company owned by fans, we couldn’t be prouder to partner with the amazing folks at Ketchup and show the world that when fans unite…we can do anything!

”“has already inspired an incredible groundswell of passion from fans, and Legion M’s unique community-driven approach makes them the perfect partner to help champion its release. Together, we’re excited to celebrate the creativity, humor, and heart that make this project so special. ”Chernin Entertainment Wins Race For Buzzy Rom Com Spec Script ‘One Month Mark’Comments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





DEADLINE / 🏆 109. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Western Conference Finals Game 6: Live Updates, Stats As Spurs Look to Stay Alive vs. ThunderThe Spurs have had more success than any other team in the league against the Thunder this past season, but now face a do-or-die matchup vs. OKC.

Read more »

See Laos cave rescue operation from aboveWill Ripley describes what he sees from a helicopter as a CNN team travel to the rescue operation site where seven Laos villagers are trapped in a flooded cave.

Read more »

Tina Peters set for Monday release as her legal team launches renewed effort to overturn convictionsTina Peters will walk out of a Colorado prison Monday, ending roughly 20 months of incarceration as her legal team renews its effort to overturn the seven criminal convictions that sent her there.

Read more »

I was an oncologist. When I got sick, I did what doctors warn patients never to doI spend $70,000 out of pocket each year trying to stitch together my own care, moving from specialist to specialist in search of answers.

Read more »

Exclusive First Look at Coyote vs. Acme - A Victory for Everyone InvolvedCollider brings an exclusive look at the upcoming mayhem of Coyote vs. Acme, a film that has become a rare Hollywood story where the behind-the-scenes drama became almost as compelling as the movie itself.

Read more »