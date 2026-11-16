Cowboys Suffer Historic Embarrassment at Hands of the 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys defense made some unwanted history in Sunday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Dallas Cowboys did almost everything right on offense Sunday, but it didn’t matter. Quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 343 yards and five touchdowns, and the Cowboys put up 40 points against the San Francisco 49ers.

They still lost 46-40 at AT&T Stadium, falling to 4-6 this season. That put the Cowboys — and head coach Brian Schottenheimer — in some rare, unwanted company.

Also read Cowboys 3 Keys to Victory in Week 10 vs. 49ers

“Sunday marked only the 3rd time in franchise history that the Cowboys scored 40 points and lost 🤯,” ESPN Insights posted on X. “After doing so just once in their first 65 seasons Dallas has now done it twice under Brian Schottenheimer in less than 2😱. ” The only instance before Schottenheimer took over was a 51-48 loss to the Denver Broncos in 2013.

The 49ers finished with 584 total yards — the most the Cowboys have ever allowed in a home game. San Francisco also had three touchdowns of 60-plus yards from scrimmage, tied for the most by any team in a game over the last 50 years, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The previous home record was 562 yards allowed to the New Orleans Saints in 2012. Most of the damage came after halftime.

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The Cowboys trailed just 17-16 at the break, then gave up 29 points and 340 yards in the second half.

“I thought it was unacceptable,” Schottenheimer told reporters, pointing to poor tackling. Prescott didn’t sugarcoat it either.

“Things gotta get better — simple as that,” Prescott said. “I truly believe we have the people, but something’s gotta change. ” Even owner Jerry Jones admitted the obvious.

“I would like to say that we played well enough to win,” Jones said. “But we did not. ” The Cowboys host the Tennessee Titans next Sunday — a game many expect them to win..

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“After doing so just once in their first 65 seasons Dallas has now done it twice under Brian Schottenheimer in less than 2😱. ”The 49ers finished with 584 total yards — the most the Cowboys have ever allowed in a home game. San Francisco also had three touchdowns of 60-plus yards from scrimmage, tied for the most by any team in a game over the last 50 years, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Most of the damage came after halftime. The Cowboys trailed just 17-16 at the break, then gave up 29 points and 340 yards in the second half.

“Things gotta get better — simple as that,” Prescott said. “I truly believe we have the people, but something’s gotta change. ”“I would like to say that we played well enough to win,” Jones said. “But we did not. ”